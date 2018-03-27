Calling all onesie wearers: Downtown Allentown to host inaugural Pajama Jam Bar Crawl

Get ready for a comfy night of imbibing as the Pajama Jam Bar Crawl takes over the streets of downtown Allentown April 7.

Crawlers in onesies and other sleep attire will visit six participating restaurants — Fegley’s Allentown Brew Works, Bell Hall, Grain, The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, The Dime and Queen City BBQ — for $3 beers and $3 drink specials in their commemorative cups. Tickets are $5.

The inaugural crawl, which kicks off at 8 p.m. April 7 and concludes at 2 a.m. April 8, will feature giveaways that can be picked up 8-10 p.m. at the Gallery on the Walk across from Queen City BBQ.

Additionally, Fegley’s Allentown Brew Works is offering pj-wearing guests 10 percent off food orders 6-8 p.m.; and Renaissance Allentown Hotel is offering crawlers discounted nightly stays (Use code LEKO to book online for $109).

The crawl is presented by the Hamilton District Main Street Program and sponsored by City Center Allentown. For tickets, search pajama jam bar crawl on eventbrite.com.

