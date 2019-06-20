CALLING ALL CHEFS – ENTER TO WIN $1,000 at the Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition

Now Accepting Entries until Friday, July 5th

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The 2019 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo and Healthy Food Expo West is offering an exciting competition for chefs to enter and have the chance to win $1,000, bragging rights and gain exposure to over 100 media outlets as well as thousands of industry peers.

The Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition will select three outstanding chefs to compete at the Expo, taking place at the LA Convention Center, August 25-27.

Entry requirements:

Chefs and restaurants are invited to submit their finest and most creative meatless dish.

Submissions must include:

The recipe for a dish and a 1-2 minute video, plus a bio and headshot of the chef.

All entries will be entered on the trade show’s Facebook Page for peer voting from Monday, July 8th – Friday, July 12th, and the final three competitors will be announced on Monday, July 15th.

Where/when to send entries?

Entries can be sent to Patricia Copela at patricia.copela@clarionevents.com. The Rapid Fire Challenge is accepting entries until Friday, July 5th so act fast and submit a meatless dish before the deadline.

Where/when is the live competition for the final three competitors?

The Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition will take place on Monday, August 26 2019 from 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, CA.

The competitors will be asked to present a 20-minute demo of their meatless dish to a panel of four esteemed industry judges and live audience who will vote on the winner and crown the Rapid Fire Champion.

NOTE: Chefs must be available to compete on Monday, August 26 at the LA Convention Center.

Judges and Rapid Fire Emcee/Master Chef Winner

The judges for the Rapid Fire Challenge are Seizan Dreux Ellis, Executive Chef, Café Gratitude; Dana Smith, Meatless Monday Campaign Director; Leslie Durso, Vegan Chef and Wellness Expert, and Jenny Ross, Executive Chef, Tribest and Consulting Chef, Jenny Ross Living Foods.

Season 7 Winner of Master Chef Shaun O’Neale will serve as Rapid Fire emcee. O’Neale is a world-recognized chef currently residing in Las Vegas, NV. A former DJ, Shaun was crowned Season 7 Champion of MasterChef on FOX in 2016 and completed his first cookbook in 2017 titled “My Modern American Table”. He is a self-taught chef who developed his upscale, modern American style of cooking by reading cookbooks and traveling the world.

Contact:

Cherry Dumaual

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055