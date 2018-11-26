Calling All Chefs – Enter to Win $1,000 at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Healthy Food Expo New York

Now Accepting Entries for the Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The 2019 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Healthy Food Expo New York is offering an exciting competition for chefs to enter and have the chance to win $1,000, bragging rights and gain exposure to over 100 media outlets as well as 14,000 industry peers.

The Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition is looking for chefs to compete at the Expo, taking place at the Javits Convention Center, March 3-5, 2019.

Entry requirements:

Chefs and restaurants are invited to submit their finest and most creative meatless dish.

Submissions must include:

The recipe for a dish and a 1-2 minute video, plus a bio and headshot of the chef.

All entries will be entered on the trade show’s Facebook Page for peer voting, and the final three competitors will be announced on Thursday, December 12, 2018.

Where/when to send entries?

Entries can be sent to Patricia Copela at pcopela@urban-expo.com. The Rapid Fire Challenge is accepting entries throughout the month of November so act fast and submit a meatless dish by November 30, 2018.

Where/when is the live competition for the final three competitors?

The Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm., Javits Center, New York, NY.

The competitors will be asked to present a 20-minute demo of their meatless dish to a panel of three esteemed industry judges and live audience who will vote on the winner and crown the Rapid Fire Champion.

Please note chefs must be available to compete on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York. For more information about the Rapid Fire Challenge visit https://www.internationalrestaurantny.com/rapid-fire-challenge.

The judges for the Rapid Fire Challenge are Maria Loi, Chef, Greek Food Ambassador, Author, Healthy Lifestyle Expert; Peggy Neu, President, The Monday Campaigns; Gennaro Pecchia, Partner, @aosbysosa / Co-host @rolandsfoodcourt @siriusxm, and Fabio Viviani, Chef/Culinary Personality/Restaurateur/Cookbook Author.

The event is sponsored by Total Foodservice Magazine and supported by Meatless Monday.

Contacts:

Cherry Dumaual

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055