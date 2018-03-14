Calling all bakers: Enter our pie contest to win

Happy Pi Day!

What's the best way to celebrate (if you remember your math, Pi is approximately 3.14159 .)?

With pie, of course.

Today we are launching a contest to find the best original pie recipes in South Florida. Amateur bakers only, please.

To enter, go to SunSentinel.com/pie. Your original recipe must have at least a bottom crust, made from scratch. Also, tell us the history or origin of your pie and why it's special. Photo is optional although helpful.

Finalists must bring a prepared pie to the Sun Sentinel on Tuesday, April 3, at noon. A panel of judges will taste the pies during a Facebook Live event in the Sun Sentinel studio in Deerfield Beach. Finalists should be prepared to be interviewed about their pie during the live broadcast.

The winner will receive four tickets to the opening night of "Waitress" on April 11 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, plus dinner for at Marti's Bistro before the show. The recipe published on SunSentinel.com and in an upcoming edition of the Food section, and will be inserted into the "Waitress" cookbook sold during show's run.

"Waitress," appearing at the Broward Center April 11-22, is a musical about a small town baker who finds joy in baking pies. (For more information about 'Waitress," go to BrowardCenter.org.)