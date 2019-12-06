Calii Love Partners with Fransmart to Spread Good Vibes Throughout North America

The Toronto-based healthy, fast-casual concept is now franchising in Canada and making its mark in the U.S. with the opening of its flagship location

Toronto (RestaurantNews.com) Calii Love , the Toronto-based healthy, fast-casual concept known for its positive vibes and nutritious menu, today announced its new partnership with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the successful expansion of fast-casual restaurants like The Halal Guys and QDOBA Mexican Grill.

Since opening in 2016, the healthy eats destination has seen incredible success, expanding to four locations throughout the GTA and prompting the concept to seek a development partner to assist with franchise expansion throughout Canada. To further fuel its momentum across North America, Calii Love is opening its first U.S. corporate storefront in Culver City, California, which will also serve as the concept’s U.S. flagship location.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fransmart, a team who truly understands Calii Love’s vision and strategy for future international growth,” says Dan Gunam, CEO and Founder of Calii Love. “Working together, we will continue to focus on cultivating a positive and inclusive corporate-culture while investing in our community.”

Inspired by the California sun and the West Coast’s active, fun-loving lifestyle, Calii Love’s mission is to spread positivity, contribute to healthier communities, and deliver happiness globally.

“Today’s consumers are increasingly health-conscious and are looking for a brand that will fit into their wellness routine – and that brand is Calii Love,” said Dan Rowe, Fransmart CEO. “With a human-first approach, franchisees and employees alike will greatly benefit from all that Calii Love has to offer and customers will keep coming back for more of its good vibes and delicious food.”

The Canadian brand places a great deal of importance on wellness, both for its customers and its employees. With impressive employee benefits and perks like free meals, access to yoga and fitness classes, and healthcare benefits, Calii Love is a leader in wellness-focused corporate culture and career growth.

Calii Love is no stranger to the States or to the famous stars that live there. For three years, the brand has caffeinated Hollywood’s VIPs ahead of Deadline’s The Contenders in Los Angeles and at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The healthy-casual restaurant has also established a presence at the Toronto International Film Festival. Since 2016, the Toronto King Street West location has hosted Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Christian Bale, Gerard Butler, Jamie Dornan, Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Tom Hanks, Penelope Cruz, Kate Beckinsale, Matthew McConaughey, Dev Patel and Susan Sarandon.

“The plan is to go global,” says Gunam. “We want to share what positive corporate culture, health and wellness is all about, across the world.”

Calii Love is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators in Canada and scouting potential markets across North America. To learn more about Calii Love franchising opportunities in Canada, please visit: https://caliilove.com/franchise or http://Fransmart.com/CaliiLoveInquiry.

Calii Love’s new US corporate flagship location will open in Culver City in 2020.

About Calii Love

Originating in Toronto, Calii Love, embodies the Aloha Spirit. It’s more than just a restaurant, it’s a place to catch your breath. Founded in 2016 and inspired by the Californian sun and Hawaiian breeze, Calii Love’s mission is to spread positivity, inspire healthier communities and deliver happiness – one person, one bowl and one smile at a time. Calii Love’s menu has been lovingly created by its resident chef and nutritionist and made with mindfully-sourced, fresh ingredients. It’s food that tastes good and is good for you.

For more information, check out caliilove.com or visit one of their four Toronto locations.

About Fransmart



As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

For more information about Calii Love or for interview requests with Dan Gunam, please contact:

Christine Zoulianitis

Account Specialist, BPR Inc.

416-876-0130

christine@butterpr.ca

For more information about Calii Love franchising or for interview requests for Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe, please contact:

Julie Colman

Account Supervisor, Largemouth PR (on behalf of Fransmart)

919-459-6459

Julie@largemouthpr.com