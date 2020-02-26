Calii Love Is Bringing Positive Vibes and Healthy Bowls to a New Location in Toronto

Toronto’s hottest health and wellness concept is expanding rapidly, with multiple new locations planned for 2020

Toronto ( RestaurantNews.com ) Calii Love, the healthy, fast-casual concept known for its positive vibes and nutritious menu, has signed the lease for a fifth corporate location at 2131 Yonge Street in Toronto’s Yonge–Eglinton neighborhood. Slated to open in the Summer of 2020, the new location kicks off a major expansion for the popular concept.

Founded in 2016 and inspired by the Californian sun and Hawaiian breeze, Calii Love’s mission is to spread positivity, inspire healthier communities and deliver happiness – one person, one bowl and one smile at a time.

“We are excited to be opening our fifth location in Toronto at the Art Shoppe Condos,” said Dan Gunam, CEO and Founder of Calii Love. “Yonge and Eglington is a great neighbourhood with a good mix of business and residential use. It’s always been on our radar for our growth in Toronto.”

Since its opening in 2016, Calii Love quickly grew to four locations. This year, the concept is planning to expand its corporate footprint in Toronto and pursue franchising across Canada. Scouting is already underway for a new corporate-owned restaurant in the Culver City neighborhood near Los Angeles.

“We are looking to open a corporate store in the U.S., and Culver City is in our sights for 2020,” said Gunam. “Calii Love was always going to grow in California. We are also looking for franchise partners who would be interested in Toronto neighborhoods like Liberty Village, Leslieville, Vaughn, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga, Oakville and Kitchner.”

“Today’s consumers are increasingly health-conscious and are looking for a brand that will fit into their wellness routine – and that brand is Calii Love,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of franchise development company Fransmart. “With a human-first approach, franchisees and employees alike will greatly benefit from all that Calii Love has to offer, and customers will keep coming back for more of its good vibes and delicious food.”

Calii Love serves healthy, sustainable food choices including a variety of bowls – breakfast, poke, salad, smoothie, and acai bowls – as well as smoothies, juices, and café items. The atmosphere is calm and inviting with Instagram-worthy meals, interiors, and murals. Calii Love features menu items named for positive emotions like “Limitless,” “Happy,” and “Fearless.”

Together with Fransmart , the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, Calii Love is seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across Canada. Those interested in joining Calii Love as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

About Calii Love

Originating in Toronto, Calii Love, embodies the Aloha Spirit. It’s more than just a restaurant, it’s a place to catch your breath. Founded in 2016 and inspired by the Californian sun and Hawaiian breeze, Calii Love’s mission is to spread positivity, inspire healthier communities and deliver happiness – one person, one bowl and one smile at a time. Calii Love’s menu has been lovingly created by its resident chef and nutritionist and made with mindfully-sourced, fresh ingredients. It’s food that tastes good and is good for you. To learn more, check out caliilove.com or visit one of their four Toronto locations.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .