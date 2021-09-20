California Tortilla Launches Partnership With Restaurant Nonprofit CORE

California Tortilla serves up a ‘side of hope’ and rolls out the brand advocate program.

Potomac, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) California Tortilla , a unique fast-casual Mexican restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food and is known to fans as CalTort, is launching a fundraising intiative with CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ). Through a month-long initiative starting Monday, September 20, guests of California Tortilla may opt-in to order a ‘Side of Hope’ by donating $1 to CORE, a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children. Additionally, the brand is rolling out the brand advocate program to help raise awareness on the offerings of CORE and help California Tortilla team members walk through the application process.

“At Cal Tort, our philosophy is that food matters. Ingredients matter. Recipes matter. Our people very much matter, and that’s why we’re excited to partner with CORE and let our actions speak loud and clear,” said Robert Phillips , President & Chairman of California Tortilla. “With the help of our customers, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have been serving us day in and day out through our restaurants. We encourage everyone who can to give a side of hope.”

From September 20th -October 31st, anyone who orders on-line or via the California Tortilla app may donate $1 to benefit CORE at checkout. All contributions will go directly to the organization to further their mission and provide grants to restaurant families during their time of need. Grants help bridge the financial gap when a parent is experiencing a personal or natural disaster. Funds may go toward medical costs, rent, groceries, and other qualifying expenses.

In addition to the fundraiser for CORE, California Tortilla is stepping up to the plate by joining the non-profit’s new Operator Brand Advocate Program. Designated team members of California Tortilla will help increase awareness of CORE’s valuable resources for fellow employees with children. These volunteers will learn about the programs available and help guide their teammates through the application process as needed.

“We never know when a crisis is going to strike, and having a critical support resource such as CORE can help alleviate some of the stress restaurant employees may face during those challenging times,” added Phillips. “We’re honored to be able to join and help support CORE’s important work.”

For more information and locations, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.

About California Tortilla

Since 1995, California Tortilla has brought a fresh perspective to “California-style” Mexican flavors. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant franchise’s signature, made-to-order food is all made in-house from fresh, never-frozen ingredients, ensuring the highest-quality menu offering at all 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States. To learn more and to see the menu, visit www.californiatortilla.com .

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over to 1,500 families in 50 states, D.C and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org .

