California Restaurant Foundation Brings Back ‘The Grateful Table Dine Out’ for 2021

The Monthlong Event Encourages Diners Throughout California to ‘Dine Out to Help Out’

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) , a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce, invites all Californians to participate in its second annual ‘ The Grateful Table® Dine Out event, happening all November long! Back in its ‘dine out’ format by popular demand, The Grateful Table® Dine Out encourages Californians to “Dine Out to Help Out” at any restaurant throughout the state as a show of support for local restaurant owners and employees who worked tirelessly to keep doors open over the last year and a half. Those wanting to go the extra mile and financially support California’s restaurant workforce can visit select featured restaurants and donate to CRF’s Restaurants Care ®, a nonprofit program that provides restaurant workers facing hardships with relief grants for basic living needs like groceries, utilities, diapers, clothing, gas and rent.

“For 18 months, California’s restaurant workforce has shown remarkable resilience, arriving to work daily – ready to serve guests through the ups and downs of dine-in, to-go and delivery. Sometimes, these dedicated individuals have been the only humans we interact with outside our homes,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of CRF. “Our Dine Out event is intended to show appreciation and gratitude for California’s resilient restaurant workforce simply by showing up, dining out and, if you’re able, offering financial support to the chefs, bussers, servers and more who need our help.”

During last year’s inaugural The Grateful Table Dine Out, the event reached 1.3 million people through earned media. The effort also collected Restaurants Care donations at 300+ restaurant locations statewide and raised over $62,000 for restaurant workers in crisis. While the event succeeded in uplifting California’s restaurants after one of the toughest years to date, recent data shows that most California restaurant operators do not expect a return to normal business conditions any time soon. In fact, 48% of restaurant operators think it will be another year until their businesses can return to pre-pandemic conditions. Restaurants need support now more than ever, and the ask is simple: dine out at your favorite California restaurant during November to support restaurant owners and their workforce!

As an added incentive, Restaurants Care is hosting social media giveaways on Instagram and Twitter to encourage Californians to dine out. Each week in November, diners can enter to win a $200 gift card to the restaurant of their choice by following Restaurants Care on Instagram and Twitter and tagging a restaurant in the comments along with a friend with whom they want to dine!

The Grateful Table® Dine Out wouldn’t be possible without its many generous sponsors, including SoCalGas , Noble Vines and Coca-Cola , as well as its marketing partners Powerhouse Communications , California Grown and Visit California . Featured restaurant partners offering a donate option are located throughout the state. Restaurants hosting promotions for Restaurants Care will be added here daily. Restaurant owners who want to sign up for this free statewide event can visit www.thegratefultable.org/sign-up . All restaurants that participate are encouraged to use no-cost marketing assets, which can be found here .

For more information about The Grateful Table® Dine Out or to donate directly, go to https://thegratefultabledineout.org . To learn about CRF and the Restaurants Care program, visit www.restaurantscare.org .

About the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up over $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Foundation is a nonprofit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRF supports the restaurant community through relief grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

