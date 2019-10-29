California Pizza Kitchen Thanks and Honors Our Nation’s Veterans and Active Military with a Complimentary Meal This Veterans Day, November 11

The national restaurant brand will also host a nationwide fundraiser in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) on November 7 to support essential programs and services for veterans and their families

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) offers its gratitude to our nation’s veterans and active U.S. military members with an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide*. The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage for active military members or veterans with proof of service. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free** pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit November 12-20. Prior to Veterans Day, on Nov. 7, CPK will be partnering with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to host a nationwide fundraiser in its restaurants to support programs and services for veterans and their families.

“California Pizza Kitchen is proud to continue its tradition of honoring U.S. military members, both past and present, by inviting them to enjoy a complimentary meal with us on Veterans Day,” said California Pizza Kitchen CEO Jim Hyatt. “On this day, we express our immense gratitude for the bravery and sacrifice they show us each and every day.”

CPK’s Veterans Day menu includes the choice of a complimentary entrée and beverage:

BEVERAGES:

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea: Original or Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea (unsweetened)

Fountain Beverage

PIZZAS:

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza : CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, red onions, and fresh cilantro come together to transform this original to iconic

: CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, red onions, and fresh cilantro come together to transform this original to iconic Hawaiian : Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham and slivered scallions

: Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham and slivered scallions Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage : Cremini mushrooms, rustic pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, fresh torn basil, Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano

: Cremini mushrooms, rustic pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, fresh torn basil, Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano Pepperoni : A combination of rustic and spicy pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano

: A combination of rustic and spicy pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato : Fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano with fresh tomato and basil

: Fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano with fresh tomato and basil Traditional Cheese: Made with classic tomato sauce and Mozzarella

SALADS (FULL SIZE):

The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad : Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and CPK’s housemade herb ranch, topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions

: Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and CPK’s housemade herb ranch, topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions Thai Crunch : Crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with chicken and the crunch of peanuts, wontons, and rice sticks, tossed in Thai peanut dressing

: Crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with chicken and the crunch of peanuts, wontons, and rice sticks, tossed in Thai peanut dressing Classic Caesar : Crisp Romaine with shaved Parmesan and housemade garlic butter croutons

: Crisp Romaine with shaved Parmesan and housemade garlic butter croutons Italian Chopped: Roasted turkey breast, julienned salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Mozzarella and fresh basil tossed in housemade mustard herb vinaigrette

PASTAS:

Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken : CPK’s garlic Parmesan cream sauce with chicken and fresh Italian parsley

: CPK’s garlic Parmesan cream sauce with chicken and fresh Italian parsley Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken : CPK’s twist on a Chinese classic with garlic, scallions, peanuts and hot red chilies

: CPK’s twist on a Chinese classic with garlic, scallions, peanuts and hot red chilies Bolognese Spaghetti: Slowly simmered rustic meat sauce with Cremini mushrooms, sprinkled with scallions

To kick off the Veterans Day weekend, CPK will also host a nationwide fundraiser in partnership with DAV on Thursday, November 7. On this day, CPK will collect 20 percent of participating purchases nationwide*** to benefit the nonprofit veterans organization. For nearly a century, DAV has helped veterans and their families access vital programs and services by advocating for legislation, providing rides to veterans attending medical appointments, connecting veterans with meaningful employment and providing access to several other life- changing resources. To contribute to DAV, guests can mention the fundraiser to their server or show the fundraiser flyer to donate 20 percent of their participating purchase to the organization.

“Our partnership and upcoming fundraiser with California Pizza Kitchen will help ensure DAV can continue providing the services necessary to care for veterans and their families,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “As we approach Veterans Day, I can’t think of a better time to give back to those who proudly served our nation.”

For more information on CPK’s Veterans Day menu, please visit www.cpk.com/veteransday .

*Offer valid for veterans and active military only. On 11/11/19, choose one entrée from our special Veterans Day Menu, dine-in only (menu offerings may vary by location). No substitutions. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadiums, universities, airports, international locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Offer valid on 11/11/2019 only.

**Veterans special offer card available while supplies last. Offer valid for a Free Pizza, Pasta or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on your next visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad; excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. Valid for dine-in only. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadiums, universities, airports, international locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. One time use only. No cash value. Not valid on delivery. Offer excludes add-ons, substitutions and seasonal menu items. Limit one offer per table. Offer valid 11/12/19 – 11/20/19 only.

***Fundraiser valid only on 11/7/19 at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide, excluding franchise locations in Guam, stadiums, universities, airports, international locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Offer valid for dine-in, takeout, online, catering, curbside and CPK delivery. Not valid for third-party delivery.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main

plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com . Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen , Instagram at @cpk , and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen . Download the CPK Rewards

app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org .

Media Contacts:

California Pizza Kitchen

Jessica Gresham

310-342-4678

cpkmedia@cpk.com

or

Coast Public Relations for CPK

Kate Franklin

818-606-9784

kate@coastprgroup.com