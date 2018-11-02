California Pizza Kitchen Salutes Our Nation’s Armed Forces This Veterans Day with a Selection of Complimentary Entrées as Well as a Special Offer for Their Next Visit

Veterans and active members of the United States military are invited to enjoy a complimentary pizza, pasta or salad entrée from CPK’s Veterans Day menu Nov. 11, as well as a card to redeem for a Buy One, Get One Free offer Nov. 12 – 18

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) will pay tribute to veterans and active duty members of the U.S. military this Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, by offering them a complimentary entrée from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide*. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free offer on pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit Nov. 12-18 (while supplies last)**.

“Each Veterans Day, our California Pizza Kitchen family looks forward to the opportunity to recognize and thank the courageous men and women who have served our country, both past and present,” said California Pizza Kitchen CEO Jim Hyatt. “It is our great honor to serve you and extend our deepest gratitude for your tremendous service and sacrifice. We invite you to be our guest and enjoy a special meal on us this Veterans Day.”

CPK’s Veterans Day menu includes the choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad:

PIZZAS:

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza : CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, red onions, and fresh cilantro come together to transform this original to transform this original to iconic.

: CPK’s legendary BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, red onions, and fresh cilantro come together to transform this original to transform this original to iconic. Hawaiian : Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham and slivered scallions.

: Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham and slivered scallions. Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage : Cremini mushrooms, rustic pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, fresh torn basil, Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano.

: Cremini mushrooms, rustic pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, fresh torn basil, Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano. Pepperoni : A combination of rustic and spicy pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano.

: A combination of rustic and spicy pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano. Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato : Fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano with fresh tomato and

: Fresh and traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano with fresh tomato and Traditional Cheese: Made with classic tomato sauce and Mozzarella.

SALADS (FULL SIZE):

The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad : Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and CPK’s housemade herb ranch, topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions.

: Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and CPK’s housemade herb ranch, topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions. Thai Crunch : Crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with chicken and the crunch of peanuts, wontons, and rice sticks, tossed in Thai peanut

: Crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with chicken and the crunch of peanuts, wontons, and rice sticks, tossed in Thai peanut Classic Caesar : Crisp Romaine with shaved Parmesan and housemade garlic butter dressing.

: Crisp Romaine with shaved Parmesan and housemade garlic butter dressing. Italian Chopped: Roasted turkey breast, julienned salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Mozzarella and fresh basil tossed in housemade mustard herb vinaigrette.

PASTAS:

Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken : CPK’s garlic Parmesan cream sauce with chicken and fresh Italian parsley.

: CPK’s garlic Parmesan cream sauce with chicken and fresh Italian parsley. Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken : CPK’s twist on a Chinese classic with garlic, scallions, peanuts and hot red chilies.

: CPK’s twist on a Chinese classic with garlic, scallions, peanuts and hot red chilies. Bolognese Spaghetti: Slowly simmered rustic meat sauce with Cremini mushrooms, sprinkled with scallions.

For more information, please visit www.cpk.com/veteransday.

*Offer valid for veterans and active military only. On 11/11/18, choose one entrée from our special Veterans Day Menu, dine-in only (menu offerings may vary by location). No substitutions. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at locations in Guam, airports, stadiums, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas or international locations. Offer valid on 11/11/2018 only.

**Veterans special offer card available while supplies last. Offer valid for a Free Pizza, Pasta or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on your next visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad; excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. Valid for dine-in only. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at locations in Guam, airports, stadiums, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas or international locations. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. One time use only. No cash value. Not valid on delivery. Offer excludes add-ons or substitutions. Limit one offer per table. Offer valid 11/12-11/18/18 only.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 13 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen (#NEWCPK), Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the new CPK Rewards app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

