The rapidly expanding boba tea cafe franchise is now at 20 locations.

Pleasant Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Trendy boba tea cafe, Teaspoon , has just signed a new franchise deal.

Pleasant Hill, California will be home to the newest shop, owned by franchisee Joseph Lichens. This marks the company’s 20th location, all of which are in the Golden State.

Since its franchise launch in the fall of 2020, Teaspoon has seen strong traction and quick growth. “Pleasant Hill is getting one of the best boba tea shops in the country,” stated Amy Lai, Operations Manager of Teaspoon. “We’re incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with Mr. Lichens in this new location and are confident that this area is perfect for our concept.”

Teaspoon features handcrafted, fresh boba tea drinks. Teaspoon is unique due to its product sourcing. “Our process focuses on small batch cooking where our boba and tea is always fresh,” stated Lai.

Franchises are still available for Teaspoon. Lai and her team invite interested individuals to visit their franchise website for more information on the investment. “Our concept is simple and the start-up fees are very affordable. For anyone looking to join the Teaspoon franchise network, now really is the time,” stated Lai.

About Teaspoon

Established in 2015, Teaspoon is a trendy, new kind of tea brand where customers can enjoy unique, handcrafted tea beverages in a fun cafe ambiance. To find out more about Teaspoon and their menu, visit www.teaspoonlife.com . To find out more about opening your own Teaspoon, stop by their website at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Amy Lai

amy@teaspoonlife.com

650-209-5071

The post California Gains New Teaspoon Location in Pleasant Hill first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.