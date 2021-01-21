California Dickey’s Barbecue Franchisee Adds Two More Stores to Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Southern California Dickey’s Owner Operator Lonnie Fryar inked a deal this week to bring two more of the 80-year-old barbecue franchises to the outskirts of Los Angeles, CA.

The Owner Operator of the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant in Long Beach, CA on 421 W Broadway Rd. plans to open two other nearby locations with one slated for Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and the other set for Lakewood, CA.

“While California has seen capacity mandates shift forwards and backwards over the last 9 months, the ability to remain open with online ordering, delivery, curbside, to-go, and pick-up have been critical to the success of my business,” said Lonnie Fryar. “We’re excited to expand using the momentum of our first store’s success to develop additional units here in southern California and bring more folks our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”

“Throughout this year, we’ve seen a strong uptick in existing franchisees expanding with us to develop additional units for both non-traditional and traditional models,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to seeing Lonnie replicate the success of his first location at his new stores on the west coast.”

Dickey’s offers competition-quality barbecue and an array of savory southern sides in a fast-casual dining experience. The award-winning barbecue franchise smokes their meats on-site over a wood-burning pit and serves family-secret recipes passed down for three generations.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

