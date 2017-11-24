Cakes, cocktails and more recipes for mandarin oranges, now in season

What’s in season: One of the sweeter offerings of winter, mandarin oranges are known for their loose, easy-peeling skins. The fruit is generally in season from late fall through early spring. Tangerines were one of the first varieties of mandarins imported to the United States, arriving from Tangier, Morocco. Today, other popular varieties include red-orange clementines and small Japanese Satsumas, as well as large Dekopon and tiny Ojai pixies.

What to cook: Although varieties vary slightly in flavor, mandarins are generally known for their sweet-tangy notes, and they make a perfect winter snack on the go. Peel the fruit and use the slices to lend color and flavor to salads or as a garnish for cakes and other baked goods. Juice the fruit and use as a base for marinades, sorbets, ice creams, jams and beverages. And remember to save the peel and add the zest to cocktails, muffins and pastries.

What’s on the horizon: Kale, chard and other winter greens are showing up at stands

