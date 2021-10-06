Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Will Open in Murfreesboro this November

New Restaurant Brings Bold Louisiana Flavors and Good Times to “The Boreaux”

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) If you’ve got a craving for authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine, good news – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is bringing Louisiana hospitality to Murfreesboro, Tennessee starting this fall. The restaurant will let the good times roll in November with a projected opening date of Tuesday, November 2.

Cajun Steamer is creating the ultimate Louisiana experience in “The Boreaux”, through live music, a “come as you are” party atmosphere and authentic Cajun and Creole dishes. The menu focuses on Louisiana-style boils featuring seafood items like fresh boiled crawfish, char-grilled oysters and Gulf shrimp. Additionally, the menu will feature classic New Orleans dishes like crawfish etouffee, shrimp and grits, red beans and rice and beignets to name a few.

Cajun Steamer will commemorate the grand opening of the Murfreesboro location with a Bourbon Street themed party open to the public. The family-friendly grand opening Mardi Gras-style party will feature live music by Admiral Phunk Brass Band, swag and gift card giveaways, Abita vendors, a magic show and more.

“Like all of us at Cajun Steamer, Murfreesboro knows how to have a good time,” said Gaston Lanaux, President and COO of Cajun Steamer. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our heritage with the community, make new friends and show them how to party Cajun Steamer-style. We are thrilled to say that day is drawing near and can’t wait for our new friends to experience all we have to offer.”

Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Murfreesboro is located at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 and will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10:30 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm. The projected opening date is Tuesday, November 2.

For more information on Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill in Murfreesboro and grand opening updates visit online at www.cajunsteamer.com .

