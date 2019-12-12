Cajun Custom Cookers LLC Earns NSF International Certification for Its North Woods Edition Reverse Flow BBQ Smokers

Certification demonstrates compliance to the widely accepted NSF International sanitation standards for commercial food equipment, components and materials

Moorhead, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Cajun Custom Cookers LLC a food equipment manufacture has earned certification to NSF/ANSI NSF certifies that the products appearing on this Listing conform to the requirements of NSF/ANSI 4 Commercial cooking.

This is the Official Listings below and can be found at

http://info.nsf.org/Certified/Food/Listings.asp?Company=C0389532&Standard=004

North Woods Edition Smoker Series

Cattleman North Woods Smoker series 348

Cattleman North Woods Smoker series 360

Cattleman North Woods Smoker series 372

Tasso North Woods Smoker series 48

Tasso North Woods Smoker series 60

Tasso North Woods Smoker series 72

NSF International standards serve as the benchmarks by which all commercial foodservice equipment products are measured. Certification signifies to customers, specifiers and health departments that these products have been reviewed, tested and certified by an independent third-party organization to the industry’s leading standards and that they meet all applicable North American regulatory sanitation requirements.

North Woods Edition Smoker Series

NSF/ANSI 4 – Commercial Cooking, Rethermalization and Powered Hot Food Holding and Transport equipment was subject to a review, an evaluation and, where applicable, testing process to verify the product’s compliance as stated in the NSF International standard. Certification by NSF International also included an audit of Cajun Custom Cookers LLC, manufacturing facility to verify compliance and that the product is made using Good Manufacturing Practices. NSF International food equipment standards include requirements for material safety, to ensure the product will not leach harmful chemicals into food; design and construction, to ensure the product is cleanable and is not likely to harbor bacteria; and product performance. Cajun Custom Cookers LLC, North Woods Edition BBQ Smokers (as well as related marketing materials) can now bear the NSF/ANSI sanitation mark and is listed in the online database of NSF International certified products.

”We welcome Cajun Custom Cookers LLC on board and are happy that it has chosen to certify its commercial North Woods BBQ Smoker Line to the NSF International Sanitation Standards. We are sure this independent demonstration of the quality of this product and its compliance with public health requirements will Support the value of Cajun Custom Cookers LLC’s brand,” said Sarah Krol, Global Managing Director, Food Safety Product Certification.

About NSF International

NSF International is a global independent organization that writes standards and protocols, and tests and certifies products for the food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment. NSF International has brought key industry stakeholders together and jointly developed over 75 consensus standards and protocols covering food equipment. Since the first standard was developed over 70 years ago, NSF has certified thousands of products as safe to use in commercial food settings.

For more information on the NSF food equipment certification, visit NSF International’s website.

About Cajun Custom Cookers LLC

Cajun Custom Cookers LLC was developed out of the demand for BBQ smokers that can perform efficiently in any condition. Our products are all computer designed and hand crafted form the finest materials available and are backed by a lifetime warranty. For more information on Cajun Custom Cookers visit www.cajunsmokers.com

Contact:

Shelly Boudreaux

Cajun Custom Cookers LLC

5686 Hwy 75 S

Moorhaed MN, 56560

701-740-5466