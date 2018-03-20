Cafe Selmarie to close for renovations

One of the pillars of the Lincoln Square dining scene is about to get an update. Cafe Selmarie (4729 N. Lincoln Ave.), which has been open since 1983, plans to close April 1 for renovations. That includes new lighting, floors and color scheme for the whole space, plus new cabinetry and countertops at the bakery counter.
Speaking on the phone, manager Meg Walsh says the project was something the restaurant had wanted to do for years, "and everything just lined up, so we could finish before summer."
Walsh also says the update will make Cafe Selmarie look more modern. The last time the restaurant did a major redesign was when it expanded in 1999.
Fortunately, the closing will be brief. Because the layout of the space will stay the same, the restaurant will hopefully only be closed for a little over a week, with plans to reopen April 10.
In October, one of the cafe’s co-founders, longtime Lincoln Square resident Jeanne Uzdawinis, died of ovarian cancer.
4729 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-989-5595, www.cafeselmarie.com
nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com
Twitter @nickdk
Breakfast indulgences reach for new heights »
Obituary: Jeanne Uzdawinis ran popular Lincoln Square cafe »
Canada makes the world’s best Camembert, and France can’t believe it
This all-inclusive resort invites guest chefs to create recipes
The scientists sleep a lot, while the writers suffer from insomnia
Starbucks has not confirmed the rumor, but baristas say it’s true