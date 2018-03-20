Cafe Selmarie to close for renovations

One of the pillars of the Lincoln Square dining scene is about to get an update. Cafe Selmarie (4729 N. Lincoln Ave.), which has been open since 1983, plans to close April 1 for renovations. That includes new lighting, floors and color scheme for the whole space, plus new cabinetry and countertops at the bakery counter.

Speaking on the phone, manager Meg Walsh says the project was something the restaurant had wanted to do for years, "and everything just lined up, so we could finish before summer."

Walsh also says the update will make Cafe Selmarie look more modern. The last time the restaurant did a major redesign was when it expanded in 1999.

Fortunately, the closing will be brief. Because the layout of the space will stay the same, the restaurant will hopefully only be closed for a little over a week, with plans to reopen April 10.

In October, one of the cafe’s co-founders, longtime Lincoln Square resident Jeanne Uzdawinis, died of ovarian cancer.

4729 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-989-5595, www.cafeselmarie.com

