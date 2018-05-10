Cafe offering organic-based smoothies, acai bowls and more opening soon in South Whitehall

People looking for healthful food and drinks will soon have another option in South Whitehall Township.

Liquids for Life, a café offering organic-based juices, smoothies, acai bowls and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks in the ground floor lobby of the Roma Corporate Center at 1605 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., across from Target.

Juices will change seasonally depending on what fruits are available and about 17 smoothies will be offered, owner Sean Ward said.

The business also will offer local organic baked goods; a 10-ingredient trail mix; yogurt bowls, using yogurt from Seven Stars Farm in Phoenixville, Chester County; and grain and oatmeal bowls, featuring a toppings bar with nearly 20 different topping choices, including organic nuts, seeds and fruit.

A handful of sandwiches will include tuna, veggie and peanut butter and jelly, among others.

Ward’s foray into the health food and drink business began more than 20 years ago with Jonathan’s All-Natural Lemonade, a venture named after his son and that he operated with his wife at the Allentown Fair and other local festivals.

“It was organic lemons and organic golden delicious apples that we juiced together and poured over crushed ice,” Ward said. “It’s the best lemonade you ever had in your life.”

Ward, along with a business partner, also ran Informed Foods and Smoothies for 12 years on Seipstown Road in Weisenberg Township.

“We were doing acai bowls before anyone around here even knew what they were,” Ward said of Informed, which closed in 2016. “Now, there are a couple franchises offering them.”

Liquids for Life will feature about 20 seats in the building’s atrium, which Ward also plans to use to host yoga demonstrations and other health-related activities. Info: 610-433-2040.

