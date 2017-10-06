Cafe Frais to open Tuesday in Allentown's West End

Allentown's West End restaurant roster is getting a boost from a new café.

Café Frais, offering a mix of grab-and-go and freshly-prepared food and drinks, is scheduled to open 7 a.m. Tuesday at 23rd and Liberty streets, near Muhlenberg College, co-owner Jason Lund said.

Menu highlights will include salads, soups, sandwiches, build-your-own burrito and burrito bowls and smoothies

There also will be ice cream from Berks County's Way-Har Farms, coffee from Philadelphia roaster La Colombe and Morrison's Muffins and Junior's Cheesecakes from New York City.

Lund, who lives in Hoboken, N.J., will operate the café with Brad Beckman and chef Tim Howells, who lives a few blocks away.

Howells and Beckman also operate the six-month-old Tre Locally Sourced food truck.

The café, with a lounge area and four-seat counter, will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its first few weeks.

Dinner service will begin in late October or early November, Lund said.

"We want to make the experience really good, so we're starting out with just morning and afternoon shifts," Lund explained. "Then, in a few weeks, we'll go full blast with evening shifts, too."

According to Lund, the team is already looking to open another café in the area.

"This café is a model that I'd like to see bigger," he said. "We're thinking the next location will be in Bethlehem."

The Liberty Street building, which has been under construction since April, also will house a Campus Stor-It business, with 25 storage lockers, on the bottom floor. An apartment will occupy the upper floor.

