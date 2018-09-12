Cafe Frais closes after less than a year in Allentown's West End

A cafe in Allentown’s West End has closed after less than a year of business.

Cafe Frais, offering a mix of grab-and-go and freshly-prepared food and drinks, closed Tuesday at 23rd and Liberty streets, in a residential neighborhood near Muhlenberg College.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon, when a post on the business’ Facebook page, which has since been deactivated, informed customers that the cafe was closing effective immediately.

The business, which opened in October, was operated by Jason Lund, Brad Beckman and Tim Howells.

Howells and Beckman also run the 1.5-year-old Trè Locally Sourced food truck.

When asked about the reason for the closure and suggestions for people who have gift certificates, Howells said in an e-mail Tuesday night: “We really don’t know what to tell people as of yet. We were kinda blindsided.”

An excerpt from a statement addressed to Trè Locally Sourced customers and posted Tuesday night on Trè’s Facebook page reads:

“Today we, Trè Locally Sourced, found out along with many of you that the doors of the cafe will be closing immediately. We will continue to operate the food truck independently of Cafe Frais. We are aware of your concerns & questions and are actively working as a team to figure out how to best serve you all.”

A post Wednesday morning on Cafe Frais’ Instagram page states the cafe “will not be open for service today, nor ever again” before thanking customers for their patronage.

In explaining the “major business decision” that was forced upon him, Lund, labeling himself majority owner, commented on the Instagram post:

“I put everything I have into this business and it just wasn’t working. It was bleeding tremendous amounts of money every month and was unsustainable.”

Cafe Frais, which replaced the building’s former Campus Luncheonette, served burritos, sandwiches, salads, burgers, tacos, noodle dishes, baked goods, La Colombe coffee, smoothies and more. Several local ingredients were sourced.

In a Nov. 23 Morning Call restaurant review, freelance writer Glenn Koehler described Cafe Frais as “a welcome addition to the neighborhood where few dining options are in walking distance.”

