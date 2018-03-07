Café D’Avignon Signs First Franchise Deal to Expand the Artisan Concept to Florida

Café D’Avignon, New York’s fastest growing local bakery and coffeehouse, has signed a multi-unit franchise deal that will bring 5 retail locations to the greater Orlando, Florida area.

The New York-Based Coffee Shop And Bakery Will Open Five Locations In Greater Orlando Area

New York City, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Café D’Avignon, New York’s fastest-growing local bakery and café known for their exquisite execution of French and American pastry classics, has signed its first franchise deal that will bring five locations to the greater Orlando, FL area. The Florida outposts will be the concept’s first outside of New York, where Café D’Avignon currently operates a wholesale bakery and three retail locations, one within the prestigious Plaza Food Hall. Florida franchisees Alex Nikitin and Maxim Dreev have an aggressive growth strategy for the new locations, planning to open two Café D’Avignon outlets in the first year.

The partners have set their sights on opening at mass-gathering locations in busy neighborhoods. They’re actively looking for available space at airports, amusement parks, and high volume food halls, where they feel the fresh, simple, and ingredient-centric approach of the concept will be well received.

“It’s very exciting for us to be the first partners with Café D’Avignon, and also the first to expand the concept outside of New York,” said Operating Franchisee Alex Nikitin. “In a time where the coffeehouse market is saturated with big players, we think Café D’Avignon fills a need for high-quality, handmade breads and pastries served alongside coffee that is equally as good. They’ve experienced decades of success in one of the toughest markets in the country, New York City, so we have no doubt that Café D’Avignon will find prosperity in Florida.”

Café D’Avignon is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Café D’Avignon, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2018-01-30/37xnqy.

The budding café was conceived from wholesale bakery Pain D’Avignon, which began in 1992 when five childhood friends emigrated from Yugoslavia with a shared dream of bringing traditional European bread making to the U.S.’s East Coast. Over the last 25 years, Pain D’Avignon has distributed bread and pastries to highly-acclaimed hotels – namely The Plaza Hotel, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, among others – and Michelin-starred restaurants across New York City. The concept was named an ‘Essential New York Bakery’ by EATER NY and has been included in The New York Times, The New York Post, Parade, and QSR Magazine to name a few.

Café D’Avignon’s varietal menu features sweet and savory freshly-baked pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches on homemade breads, classic French quiches, and a coffee program showcasing Stumptown Roasters. Their gourmet baked offerings, which are baked fresh throughout the day, present French classics, like croissants, pain au chocolat, and kouign-amann, alongside American favorites, such as sticky buns, smoked salmon sandwiches, roasted turkey clubs, and more. Ingredients are sourced from local purveyors to create wholesome, flavorful foods that are focused on the quality, not quantity, of ingredients used. Café D’Avignon’s mission is to create simple, natural, and high-quality offerings to everyone from sophisticated foodies to people who have never eaten good, homemade breads.

About Café D’Avignon

Café D’Avignon, New York’s fastest-growing local bakery and café, is known throughout the city for serving authentic, handmade breads and pastries. Over the last 25 years, the concept has supplied baked goods to some of the top restaurants and hotels in New York City and has been recognized by numerous notable news outlets since its conception. Café D’Avignon operates three retail stores throughout New York City, and will be opening five franchised locations in Orlando, FL beginning in late 2018.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com