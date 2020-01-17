Café d’Avignon Builds on New York City Legacy to Open Its First Franchise Location in Orlando

The rapidly growing concept known for its exceptional quality is opening its first franchise location in Florida, with plans to expand nationwide

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Café d’Avignon , New York’s fastest-growing local bakery and café known for their exquisite execution of French and American pastry classics, will celebrate the grand opening of its first franchise location in Orlando, Florida next week. Located in the heart of Central Florida’s most sought-after entertainment complex, Margaritaville’s Sunset Walk, the location is Café d’Avignon’s first storefront outside of New York City.

Franchisee Alex Nikitin plans to open four additional locations across the greater Orlando area, and signed the lease for his second location in December.

“This is the perfect time to bring Café d’Avignon to Orlando because there is demand for high-quality food yet very few local competitors – even the local bakeries cannot match the level of quality of Café d’Avignon,” said franchisee Nikitin. “I’m proud to partner with Café d’Avignon to open its first franchise location and continue bringing the outstanding pastries and coffee to demanding customers in Orlando. Margaritaville’s Sunset Walk is just the beginning, as I know locals and visitors alike will appreciate the experience Café d’Avignon offers.”

Increasing customer demand for high-quality coffee and wholesome, flavorful bakery goods has driven strong growth for Café d’Avignon. With a taste for savory, fresh food and an appreciation for preserving old-world traditions, Café d’Avignon pursues excellence in everything it does to bring quality bakery goods to tables up and down the East Coast.

In addition to its first Florida franchise location, the concept currently operates five corporate locations throughout New York City, with plans to expand and franchise nationwide.

“We’ve taken great care to ensure our first franchise location will build on our legacy of providing guests with an unparalleled experience as soon as they step inside, coupled with our bread and pastries that are baked and served fresh every day,” said Café d’Avignon Founding Partner Bane Stamenkovic. “We’re excited to bring our concept to Florida so more people can taste the cherished flavors that were inspired by our childhood, and experience the old-world traditions that are the backbone of Café d’Avignon.”

Café d’Avignon is partnered exclusively with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys, and QDOBA Mexican Grill, to assist the bakery-café as the concept grows beyond its New York City roots to top media markets across the country.

Café d’Avignon is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the country. To learn more about Café d’Avignon franchising opportunities, please visit www.Fransmart.com/Cafe-DAvignon .

Café d’Avignon’s new storefront is located at 3260 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee, Florida .

About Café d’Avignon

Café d’Avignon was conceived from wholesale bakery Pain D’Avignon, which began in 1992 when five childhood friends emigrated from Yugoslavia with a shared dream of bringing traditional European bread making to the U.S.’s East Coast. Over the last 25 years, Pain D’Avignon has distributed bread and pastries to Michelin-starred restaurants and the most highly-acclaimed hotels in New York City, namely The Plaza Hotel, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, among others. The concept was named an ‘Essential New York Bakery’ by EATER NY and has been included in The New York Times, The New York Post, Parade, and QSR Magazine. Café d’Avignon operates five storefronts throughout New York City and has five franchise locations currently in development in Orlando, FL. For more information, please visit www.cafedavignon.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

