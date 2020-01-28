C3 // Creative Consumer Concepts launches kids’ meal entertainment program, prioritizing family-owned restaurants

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Independent restaurant owners can now elevate the family customer experience with tailored, kids’ entertainment programs from C3 // Creative Consumer Concepts (C3), a marketing agency that helps restaurant brands connect to families with children. The new product line, C3 Signature, offers a variety of kids and family entertainment products that allows local restaurants to offer big-brand ideas that still help reinforce local restaurant identity. C3 Signature includes a variety of personalized kids’ meal entertainment options such as activity books, menus, cups, crayons, and meal bags.

“There are small ways to make a big impact but for those independently owned-restaurants, there are very limited options for entertaining kids,” says Jennifer Loper, President for C3. “There is a glut of inexpensive and low-quality materials that have little relevance with today’s consumer or direct ties with modern brands, which we specifically address with C3 Signature.”

C3 Signature offers quality games and activities to foster and promote a range of interactivity between kids and parents, turning dinner into an experience. Research shows that casual dining restaurants see an average check increase of 275% when kids ages six to 12 are present compared to an adults-only group, according to NPD’s CREST® service.

“When making an out-of-home dining choice, children influence the head of the house and more often than not, they decide where the family eats and how long they sit at an establishment,” says Loper. “With Americans dining out more than ever, it represents a great opportunity for restaurant operators to appeal more to the family dynamic.”

The products are ready-made, but also offer restaurant personalization and are specifically designed to serve the needs of both casual dining and fast casual restaurants, enabling restaurant organizations of any size to have a strong kids’ program. Personalized products feature templated designs with the option to include a restaurant’s brand name, logo, menu and pricing. More can be viewed at www.c3signature.com .

ABOUT C3

C3 / Creative Consumer Concepts is a Kansas City, Missouri based kids and family marketing agency that provides entertainment solutions to major restaurant clients in the US and abroad. C3 employs a full team of account professionals, designers and creators who understand the kids and family restaurant industry and know how to help kids have fun. More information about C3 can be found at www.c3brandmarketing.com .

