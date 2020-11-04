  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bystander killed in South Florida bar shooting

November 4, 2020 | 1:53pm
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Eileen Kelley
Michael Laughlin

An argument escalated into gunfire at Rookies Ale House in Dania Beach about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.