Buzzed Bull Creamery in Wilmington, NC Announces Opening Date

Buzzed Bull Creamery is revolutionizing the frozen dessert & alcohol industry with a location opening June 6 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Wilmington, North Carolina welcomes their first liquid nitrogen creamery – Buzzed Bull Creamery. Slated to open June 6th 2019, they specialize in made-to-order buzzed (with alcohol, 21+) and non-buzzed (without alcohol) ice cream and nitro milkshakes. Their process creates a one-of-a-kind experience for all age groups. Combining the liquid nitrogen experience with the non-buzzed and buzzed offerings, makes this sweet treat an ideal family-night-out. Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform to a frozen state in a matter of seconds.

Considerably different than traditional ice cream making methods, the liquid nitrogen creates a noticeably smoother texture the moment the ice cream and nitro milkshake hit your taste buds. From 32 flavors, 20 mix-ins, and plenty of liquor options, they offer fully customized ice creams and nitro milkshakes. The buzzed flavors start at 5% ABV and adults can choose to upgrade their liquor. Some popular flavors include Honey Pecan [honey ice cream or milkshake, pecans, whipped cream with suggested buzz: bourbon], Death By Chocolate [chocolate ice cream or milkshake, brownie bites, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce on top with suggested buzz: chocolate vodka], Tiger Stripes [chocolate peanut butter ice cream or milkshake, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce on top with suggested buzz: spiced rum], and Dreamsicle [orange cake batter ice cream or milkshake, waffle cone pieces, whipped cream with suggested buzz: orange vodka].

Franchisees Harry & Sandra Papanikolaou are proud partners with Buzzed Bull Creamery and the recently opened Roll On In. The co-branded space is located at 3224 N College Rd in Wilmington (28405) and they cannot wait to serve you. Support this local business by following Buzzed Bull Creamery Wilmington on social media and joining them as they ring in their new store. Contact information below.

www.buzzedbullcreamery.com

https://www.facebook.com/buzzedbullcreamerywilmington/

www.instagram.com/buzzedbullcreamery/

Franchisor:

Colten Mounce

513-858-5660

Colten.mounce@buzzedbullcreamery.com

For franchising information, please contact:

Gorilla Franchise Group

GorillaFranchiseGroup@gmail.com

http://gorillafranchisegroup.com