Buzzed Bull Creamery puts on their Boots Stepping into Tennessee with 3 Units

Three cities and three units, Buzzed Bull Creamery will keep the buzz going in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Knoxville by the end of 2019.

Pigeon Forge, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Buzzed Bull Creamery will be hand crafting buzzed (alcohol infused, 21+) and non-buzzed ice creams and milkshakes in Pigeon Forge, TN later this year. The additional 2 locations in Gatlinburg and Knoxville will soon to follow. The city of Pigeon Forge is perfect for families, couples, and groups of people who love an experience. That’s why it is a perfect fit for the next Buzzed Bull Creamery!

Buzzed Bull Creamery creates a one-of-a-kind experience for all age groups with premium ice creams, nitro milkshakes, and coffees. Although known for their buzzed (alcohol infused, 21+) flavors, it’s the liquid nitrogen that makes this a destination spot for adults and kids. The liquid nitrogen transforms the premium ingredients into a frozen state in a matter of seconds as they hand craft made to order frozen desserts.

With over 30 flavors, over 20 mix-ins, and over 30 liquor options (21+), the combinations are endless when it comes to their fully customized ice cream and nitro milkshakes. Below are their most popular flavors. They will be making their appearance in the Pigeon Forge community by year’s end:

Honey Pecan [honey ice cream or milkshake, pecans, whipped cream with suggested buzz: bourbon]

Death By Chocolate [chocolate ice cream or milkshake, brownie bites, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce on top with suggested buzz: chocolate vodka]

Tiger Stripes [chocolate peanut butter ice cream or milkshake, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce on top with suggested buzz: spiced rum]

Dreamsicle [orange cake batter ice cream or milkshake, waffle cone pieces, whipped cream with suggested buzz: orange vodka]

For more information about franchising opportunities and how to join the Buzzed Bull Creamery team, contact Gorilla Franchise Group. Contact information below.

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate audiences of all ages with the ability to infuse alcohol into adults’ sweet treats (21+) while maintaining the originality of the American staple.

www.buzzedbullcreamery.com

Gorilla Franchise Group

http://gorillafranchisegroup.com

gorillafranchisegroup@gmail.com