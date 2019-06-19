Buzzed Bull Creamery Inks 5 Unit Deal in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Durham

Buzzed Bull Creamery is revolutionizing the frozen dessert industry with expansion into North Carolina.

North Carolina (RestaurantNews.com) The Triad community will be home to a new and “first of its kind” liquid nitrogen creamery. A franchise group of family and friends have signed a 5 unit Buzzed Bull Creamery deal for the Greensboro, Winston Salem, Durham area. They will open their first location in Greensboro this year with expansion soon to follow in surrounding Triad communities. The franchisees have roots in the Greensboro area/Triad community and look forward to bringing a unique concept to the city.

Buzzed Bull Creamery specializes in made-to-order non-buzzed (without alcohol) and buzzed (with alcohol, 21+) ice cream, nitro milkshakes, and coffee. Their unique process creates a one-of-a-kind experience for all age groups. Fusing the liquid nitrogen with the non-buzzed and buzzed falvors, mix-ins and toppings makes this sweet treat an ideal pairing to family outings, group ventures, and night caps. Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform to a frozen state in a matter of seconds.

Considerably different than traditional ice cream, the liquid nitrogen offers a noticeably smoother texture the moment the ice cream and nitro milkshake hits your taste buds. From 32 flavors, 20 mix-ins, and over 30 liquor options (21+), Buzzed Bull Creamery will offer fully customized ice creams and nitro milkshakes. The buzzed flavors start at 5% ABV and adults can choose to upgrade their liquor.

Specific locations details are actively being worked on. To stay updated on the progress of these location(s), follow them at https://www.facebook.com/BuzzedBullCreameryTriadNC/ and https://www.buzzedbullcreamery.com.

Franchisor:

Colten Mounce

513-858-5660

Colten.mounce@buzzedbullcreamery.com

For franchising information, please contact:

Gorilla Franchise Group

GorillaFranchiseGroup@gmail.com

http://gorillafranchisegroup.com