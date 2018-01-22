Buzzed Bull Creamery is Expanding Nationwide

(RestaurantNews.com) Creating made-to-order alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts, Buzzed Bull Creamery believes life’s best moments are shared around dining and drinks. Guest can enjoy their favorite cocktail transformed into a frozen dessert while kids are captivated by the mad scientist experiment to create their custom treat. In addition to frozen desserts Buzzed bull also offers espresso and coffee to their guests.

At Buzzed Bull, there are multiple revenue streams. They can cater events or parties and in some cases, can have to-go containers for sale. (state dependent). With the latest technology Buzzed Bull is also able to let its customers order ahead or view menus on their new APP they just launched. While working with Emerging Franchises to help bring the brand national, Buzzed Bull is also constantly working got give its customers and franchisees the very best.

The vision at Buzzed Bull is to provide a warm and inviting place the local community can connect, a place where you welcome new neighbors but see familiar faces. Buzzed Bull Creamery aims to create a community-driven following that encourages growth and support. Our team will strive to connect ourselves on a professional and personal level at every opportunity.

This is truly a unique experience for both franchise partners and customers. This new and innovative franchise is taking the US by storm and does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. The team plans to expand nationally through franchising as well as add additional corporate units.

Emerging Franchises is working with Buzzed Bull to help them expand Nationally as well as Internationally.

With Buzzed Bull, you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Extensive Training

Experienced Leadership

One of a Kind Brand

For more information please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com

www.emergingfranchises.com