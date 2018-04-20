Buzzed Bull Creamery is Buzzed for Success!

(RestaurantNews.com) Buzzed Bull Creamery is a premium, made-to-order, alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen dessert and coffee company. They are dedicated to providing an exclusive product in a comfortable atmosphere for guests who seek a pleasurable and unique experience outside of bars and restaurants. They offer a fun and friendly place the community can sit down and enjoy a one-of-kind experience.

Buzzed Bull Creamery’s goal is to provide a warm and inviting place the local community can connect, a place where you welcome new neighbors but see familiar faces. Buzzed Bull Creamery aims to create a community-driven following that encourages growth and support. The team will strive to connect themselves on a professional and personal level at every opportunity.

Buzzed Bull is one of the trendiest and hottest franchises on the market. By offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts there is something for everyone. It’s not only a place to get authentic delicious frozen desserts for the whole family, it’s also an experience. Kids and adults alike love the smoke that the nitrogen creates. Adults can enjoy their favorite cocktail transformed (starting at ABV 5%) while kids are captivated by the mad scientist experiment to create their custom ice cream. The music draws in the crowds and the desserts keep them coming back!

Buzzed Bull has been working with Emerging Franchises to expand nationally. Being the only creamery to infuse alcohol into ice cream using liquid nitrogen throughout the United States, it’s a unique, fun, one of a kind opportunity. Buzzed Bull has interest in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and New York Markets. “We intend to grow this brand regionally and properly,” said Emerging Franchises.

