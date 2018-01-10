Buzz-worthy event sets coffee lovers in search of region’s best cup of joe

Broadway show “Hamilton” inspires cocktail

Grant Grill’s chef de bar Cory Alberto has crafted a limited-time Hamilton-inspired cocktail. The Whiskey Rebellion is a tongue-in-cheek nod to Alexander Hamilton who didn’t much care for alcohol — he favored strong coffee. The drink, available through January in honor of the show’s San Diego debut, is made with Henessey cognac, Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, coffee liqueur, sarsaparilla bitters and garnished with a faux $10 bill. Suggested pairing dish? Braised lamb, split peas and roasted chestnut gravy. 326 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 744-2077 or grantgrill.com

San Diego Restaurant Week

The semiannual event returns Jan. 21 through Jan. 28, offering fixed-price meals at about 180 eateries ranging from casual neighborhood spots to fine-dining restaurants. More than 150,000 diners will be served a three-course, prix fixe menu for $20, $30, $40 and $50 per person. Lunch will be served as a two-course, prix fixe menu for $10, $15 or $20 per person. No tickets are necessary for this edible extravaganza week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com for more information, including a list of participating restaurant or to make advanced reservations.

Three-day coffee binge

Sample the robust flavors of local roasters, cafes and companies during the Fifth annual Caffeine Crawl in San Diego, Carlsbad and Oceanside Jan. 26-28. For $25-$37, java lovers can choose from nine routes, represented by 25 coffee, tea and chocolate shops, and tour the city by bike, car or foot. Each stop has a set start and end time. Tickets include an event bag with goodies and admittance to all stops on your selected route (includes a drink sample and a short, educational presentation at each stop). caffeinecrawl.com

Seasonal offerings

Cozy up to cooler temperatures ahead with Farmer Boys’ signature soups and bread bowls. Available through March, the soups are served in fresh, half-pound sourdough bread bowls from La Brea Bakery. The selections include: scratch-made chili, an all-beef hearty blend of 100 percent fresh burger beef and proprietary spices; Boston clam chowder, made with diced potatoes, chopped sea clams and simmered in a rich, creamy broth; and cheesy chicken tortilla soup, a blend of five Mexican cheeses, chunks of chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, chili powder, jalapeno and topped with house-made crispy tortilla strips. For locations, visit farmerboys.com

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Liberty Station and Escondido are offering the Impossible Burger ($17), a plant-based burger said to be indistinguishable from meat. The burger boasts the same smell, sizzle, texture and flavor as its counterpart, and is free from hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol and artificial flavors. The patty is drenched in hellfire cheese (house-made Oaxaca cheese fondue with habanero and Thai chilies), Peruvian peppers, smashed avocado on the bottom and sunchoke straws (root vegetables) on top, all served on a brioche bun. Crushed baby gold potatoes and roasted garlic and ancho aioli is served on the side. 2816 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 116, San Diego and 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido. stonebrewing.com

Holy Matcha has added new menu items to its rotating soft-serve lineup. Flavors include activated charcoal, matcha and pink coconut; the waffle bouquets, a gluten-free vanilla bean waffle topped with edible flowers and matcha syrup; and the strawberry doughnut, a gluten-free, baked confection coated with millennial pink frosting. Looking for a coffee alternative? Try the Holy Latte, a matcha latte packed with adaptogens (herbs), Bulgarian rosewater, vanilla extract and cinnamon. 3118 University Ave., San Diego. holymatchasd.com

Openings

Cloak & Petal has opened its doors in Little Italy. Reminiscent of an abandoned Tokyo subway, the Japanese concept showcases a hanami-inspired (flower) cherry blossom tree that blends seamlessly into the glazed brick and subway tiles. Bringing 21 years of Japanese culture and culinary experience to the kitchen, executive chef Trace Jerome’s curated menu includes small plates such as spicy salmon battera (pressed sushi) and a variety of sashimi, nigiri (a type of sushi) and shareable combination platters. 1953 India St., San Diego. cloakandpetal.com

Pho Ca Dao & Grill will open its fifth location in Poway. The family-owned Vietnamese eatery sports a new look complete with a sit-down restaurant and bar, catering kitchen, self-order kiosks and curbside service. In celebration of its opening, the restaurant will offer free PCD pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup served in broth, or any rice dish of choice to all first responders, including active duty EMTs, firefighters and police officers in uniform or with proper I.D. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Since its launch in 2001, the restaurant has expanded with locations in Mira Mesa, City Heights, Rancho Bernardo and Santee, with plans to open its sixth shop in Chula Vista this year. 12719 Poway Road, Poway. phocadaogrill.com

Raised by Wolves, CH Projects’ new $2 million dual-concept is slated to open its doors this month in Westfield UTC in La Jolla. On the heels of the collective’s 10-year anniversary, the hospitality group will incorporate 1,500 square feet of retail space alongside a 2,000-square-foot cocktail bar and tasting room. The shop’s curated assortment of retail items includes a comprehensive collection of books and barware along with a signature line of CH branded goods. Beverage director Anthony Schmidt is gathering a large selection of spirits and liqueurs, including rare and vintage bottles. An entrance hidden within the shop will lead guests to a private tasting room where barkeeps will conduct educational classes and seminars, and on select nights, pop-ups and guest bartender cameos will be offered. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 4301, San Diego. ch-projects.com

Going, going, SOLD!

Trish Watlington and her husband, Tom, have announced the sale of The Red Door and the adjacent BAR by Red Door, by the end of February. The new owner is Italy-born chef Luciano Cibelli, who said “he fell in love with the food, staff and homey neighborhood surroundings.” Cibelli plans to include the traditional, regional methods he grew up with to the new restaurant, and bring a husband-wife pastry chef and pasta-maker team on board to provide guests with the freshest of house-made products. The sale comes as the result of a personal decision to shift gears and focus more on food activism, invest more time and effort into growing Farm to Fork Week (Jan. 14 to 18 this year), and to continue to offer fresh, local, organic produce to area restaurants through The Red Door Family Garden. Watlington invites the community to join her for the last in-restaurant Farmers, Friends and Fisherman dinner on Jan. 28. Visit thereddoorsd.com and facebook.com/thereddoorsd for details.

Whisknladle Hospitality owner Arturo Kassel and chef/partner Ryan Johnston have announced the sale of the restaurant group’s three Prepkitchen locations to a Las Vegas-based hospitality company. Whisknladle and Catania fans need not worry — the two restaurants will still remain under the same ownership and the brand will focus its efforts on the 2018 launch of Gravity Heights Brewery & Beer Garden and Park Commons, both located in the Sorrento Valley area. “We’re confident that Prepkitchen will continue to thrive under new ownership that’s passionate about the existing brand and realizes its potential,” Kassel said. “At the same time, we’re confident that Prepkitchen will continue to thrive under new ownership that’s passionate about the existing brand and realizes its potential.” wnlhosp.com

