‘Buttery Pecan’ among new Wondermilk line of Vegan Certified dairy-free frozen dessert flavors

Häagen-Dazs, Talenti and Ben & Jerry’s better make way for the So Delicious brand’s new Wondermilk line of products, which rolled out new flavors and cones nationwide last week.

Buttery Pecan flavor, with caramel and pecans swirled into frozen dessert, is a standout of Danone North America’s latest innovation offering an alternative to traditional dairy frozen desserts.

Other Wondermilk flavors introduced in the new line are Chocolate Cocoa Chip, Cookies & Crème, Salted Caramel, Vanilla and Strawberry, alongside Frozen Sundae Cones (salted caramel flavor and blended chocolatey swirls) and Vanilla Peanut Cones (with crunchy peanut toppings and smooth chocolatey swirls).

With a company promise to be “dairy-free frozen desserts that are so rich and creamy, you won’t believe they’re not from a cow,” the new offerings are made with a blend of smooth oats, creamy coconuts and soy.

The Broomfield, Colorado-headquartered company’s president of plant-based food and beverages John Starkey said the company raised the bar for the entire dairy-free frozen dessert category and is further disrupting the shelves with their latest products, which all Vegan Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“Let’s face it, people are still skeptical about dairy-free alternatives, especially when it comes to ice cream,” he said in a statement. “We asked ourselves if we could do something revolutionary — transform the right blend of dairy-free ingredients to create deliciousness that rivals the rich and creamy attributes of dairy ice cream. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to capture that magic.”

Available in grocery stores nationwide, Wondermilk Frozen Desserts have a suggested retail price of $5.49 for the pint and the box of three cones.