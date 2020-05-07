Buttercream Dreams Hospitality Group Creates App for Sweet and Easy Ordering!

Inlet Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buttercream Dreams Hospitality group, who owns Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery and Decadent Coffee & Dessert Bar has launched an app to make it easier for customers to get their famous cupcakes, ice cream, coffee and desserts. The custom app will allow customers to place orders in advance from their smartphones and allow the bakeries to better manage contactless ordering and curbside delivery.

Founder Jeff Martin says “ This branded and custom app will give us the ability to make our customers feel safe and to speed up service”. The app was already in the works prior to the Covid 19 pandemic, so Martin and his team accelerated the launch to help the stores around the country.

Decadent Coffee and Dessert app is available to download through the App Store and the Google Play Store. The Smallcakes app will be available for download middle May.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery started in Overland Park KS in 2007. After being on the Food Network and The View, the brand grew nationally. In 2015, Founder Jeff Martin launched Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar. This concept offers a bigger selection of desserts, small batch roasted coffee and breakfast.

