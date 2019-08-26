Butter, lemon zest flavor succulent zucchini side dish

If, like me, you planted a handful of zucchini seeds several months ago, you are now probably trying to figure out what to do with all that squash.

Danielle Majeika is here to help. Her "Vegetable Gardener's Cookbook" is loaded with great ideas for using the produce you are growing in your backyard. Majeika, who lives in South Dakota, is the creator of The Perpetual Season vegetarian blog.

The book is organized by the four seasons, with recipes for asparagus, peas and leeks in the spring chapter; heirloom tomatoes, corn and squash in the summer chapter; Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes for fall, and turnips, beets and onions in winter.

This recipe uses young summer zucchini to create a succulent side dish.

LEMONY ZUCCHINI COINS WITH BROWN BUTTER BREADCRUMBS

A smaller, young zucchini works best here so that you can slice it into uniform coins.

Serves 4

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, sliced thin

1 1/2 pounds small zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch coins

2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon zest, divided

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons fresh breadcrumbs

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until it's fragrant and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and 1 teaspoon of lemon zest and cook over high heat, shaking the skillet to toss the coins until they're colored on both sides. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Continue cooking it until it begins to brown and smell toasted, 3 minutes. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, until they are golden and toasted. Mix in the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon zest, and season gently with salt and pepper. Add the breadcrumbs to the zucchini, toss and serve hot.

Reprinted with permission from "The Vegetable Gardener's Cookbook" by Danielle Majeika, Page Street Publishing Co.

