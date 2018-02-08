Butchers & Bakers Hosts All-Garlic Dinner

Pack breath mints for this one: Butchers & Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave., Farmington, hosts an all-garlic dinner Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Wine and beer pairings accompany five garlic-focused courses, including an exclusive black garlic smoked porter.

The menu features passed appetizers and courses of garlic consomme (garlic crouton, poached egg, parsley, baby leek, pimento); 40 cloves and Cornish hen (with honey and cumin glazed baby carrots and herb roasted new potatoes); tagliatelle aglio e olio topped with garlic-crusted baby squid and preserved lemon oil, and confit of garlic sponge cake with black garlic gelato.

Cost is $65 plus tax and gratuity. Tickets are available on locals8.com.