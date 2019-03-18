Butcher & Larder's Rob Levitt joins Publican Quality Meats; Sieger Bayer moves to The Publican

One Off Hospitality Group made two key additions to its stable of talented chefs, bringing aboard Rob Levitt as head butcher at Publican Quality Meats, and Sieger Bayer as chef de cuisine at The Publican.

Levitt is probably the best-known butcher in Chicago; he created The Butcher & Larder in 2011 and has collected praise ever since. “I’ve known Rob forever,” said One Off partner Paul Kahan. “When I was building PQM, I’d commute on my bike down Milwaukee Avenue and stop by often, chatting about meat and sources. I think he’s the best butcher in the city; he’s a mature guy, a real thinker, and approaches things through a sustainable lens. For me, he’s a perfect fit.”

The Butcher & Larder will carry on without Levitt, as part of the Local Foods market.

Bayer comes to The Publican from The Heritage in Forest Park (he previously worked at Nellcote as well). “The thing he exhibits in his cooking, which is rare, is restraint,” Kahan said. “He cooks beautiful, simple, tasty food; he’s not the ego-on-a-plate guy. It’s also about his leadership and temperament; I feel he’s a great leader, and he seems like a guy who’ll dig in for a long time. I’ve got my fingers crossed in that regard.

“After 10 years, The Publican has evolved with the times,” Kahan said. “Hopefully, these young men will push us forward for the next 10 years.”

