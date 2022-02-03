bushi by JINYA Serves More Bold Japanese Flavors in Los Angeles

Fast-casual Japanese ramen and hand roll restaurant is now open in Kitchen United MIX’s Westwood center inside Ralphs

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) More of the Los Angeles community can explore the flavors of authentic Japanese cuisine now that bushi by JINYA is open in Westwood!

Fans of the fast-casual concept can enjoy the soul of ramen when they visit Kitchen United MIX’s newest center located at 10850 W. Le Conte Ave. inside Ralphs. The “store within a store” concept gives shoppers the opportunity to order from 10 local and independently operated restaurants for takeout or delivery.

bushi by JINYA serves its acclaimed ramen, hand rolls and karaage through Kitchen United MIX’s customer-friendly pickup center and onsite ordering on digital touch screens. Guests can order bushi by JINYA for pickup or delivery at KitchenUnited.com or through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates or UberEATS.

“We’re thrilled to expand our L.A. presence and introduce our delicious ramen to more of the area,” said Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “By being conveniently located inside Ralphs, shoppers can finish their outing by grabbing a hand roll on-the-go or bringing delicious, one-of-a-kind ramen home for dinner. It’s a win for everyone!”

bushi by JINYA is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This opening marks the first bushi by JINYA in a Kitchen United MIX and the third location systemwide.

bushi by JINYA specializes in ramen, hand rolls and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Enjoy chicken, Tonkotsu, or vegan broth accompanied by three-day, dry-aged Mazesoba noodles. bushi by JINYA also offers hand rolls with nori that is sourced straight from the Ariake Sea in Japan. For more information, visit bushibyjinya.com or follow bushi by JINYA on Instagram .

About bushi by JINYA

Founded in 2018 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – bushi by JINYA is JINYA Ramen Bar’s sister store. bushi by JINYA has two locations in Los Angeles and one in Glendora, California. To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

About Kitchen United MIX

Kitchen United MIX is the future of takeout and delivery and the nation’s first “multi-restaurant ordering” to-go experience. It’s the only destination that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from over 10+ restaurants, all on the same bill. Kitchen United MIX currently operates 10 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Austin, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. For additional information, visit KitchenUnited.com .

