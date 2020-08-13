bushi by JINYA Reopens in Los Angeles

Fast-casual Japanese ramen and hand roll restaurant will celebrate its grand reopening on Aug. 15

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) bushi by JINYA will start serving its variety of traditional ramen and hand rolls to everyone in Los Angeles when it reopens for takeout and delivery on Saturday, Aug. 15.

“bushi by JINYA closed at the beginning of the pandemic, so we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to reopen,” said Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We have implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes, and we will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines. Guests can continue to expect the same high-quality meals as they did prior to closing. We look forward to rejoining the community and celebrating with everyone on Saturday.”

Located at 5168 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, bushi by JINYA is celebrating its reopening by giving away Official Bowls at random on grand opening day.

What:

When:

Saturday, Aug. 15, noon to 9 p.m.

Where:

5168 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

bushi by JINYA will be open for takeout and delivery every day from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can order online at bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com or through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates or UberEATS.

bushi by JINYA specializes in ramen, hand rolls and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Enjoy chicken, tonkatsu, or vegan broth accompanied by three-day, dry-aged Mazesoba noodles that vary from thin to thick in size. bushi by JINYA also offers hand rolls with nori that is sourced straight from the Ariake Sea in Japan. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

About bushi by JINYA

Founded in 2018 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – bushi by JINYA is a fast-casual version of the popular JINYA Ramen Bar. bushi by JINYA has one location in Los Angeles with two additional restaurants gearing up to open in Glendora and Woodland Hills, California. To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .