bushi by JINYA Makes its Highly Anticipated Glendora Debut

Fast-casual Japanese ramen and hand roll restaurant is set to open on Sept. 1

Glendora, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) More of the Los Angeles community will soon get a taste of authentic Japanese cuisine when bushi by JINYA opens in Glendora on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Located at 905 E. Arrow Highway in the Glendora Public Market, bushi by JINYA will serve guests through takeout and third-party delivery. Guests can order online at bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com or through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates or UberEATS. This opening marks the second bushi by JINYA in the Los Angeles area.

“We recently reopened the original bushi by JINYA location in LA, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to open a second in the area,” said Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “We ceased operations of bushi by JINYA in March due to the pandemic, but now the brand is back and better than before with new technology. We are putting a heavy emphasis on our upgraded digital capabilities by offering online ordering and third-party delivery only, as well as utilizing QR codes to order at the restaurant. We look forward to introducing our updates as we safely serve our traditional ramen, hand rolls and karaage to more of Los Angeles.”

bushi by JINYA will be open for takeout and delivery every day from noon to 9 p.m.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is bushi by JINYA’s top priority. The fast-casual restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

bushi by JINYA specializes in ramen, hand rolls and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Enjoy chicken, Tonkotsu, or vegan broth accompanied by three-day, dry-aged Mazesoba noodles. bushi by JINYA also offers hand rolls with nori that is sourced straight from the Ariake Sea in Japan. For more information, visit bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com or follow bushi by JINYA on Instagram .

About bushi by JINYA

Founded in 2018 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – bushi by JINYA is a fast-casual version of the popular JINYA Ramen Bar. bushi by JINYA has one location in Los Angeles and one in Glendora, California, with one additional restaurant gearing up to open in Woodland Hills, California. To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

