Busch Gardens' Bier Fest offers authentic German food, local beers on tap

For the next three weekends in Busch Gardens, you can get a pretzel that’s 12 inches in diameter and topped with bacon salt — oh, and a park-themed cheese sauce to pair with it.

Beginning Friday, Busch Gardens will host Bier Fest for the fourth straight year. The event will run weekends until Sept. 3.

Event specials will be throughout the park, but will focus in the Oktoberfest section, said executive chef Justin Watson.

In the spirit of Oktoberfest, authentic German food will adorn the park’s menus.

Along with the giant pretzels — riesenbrezel, Watson calls them — the park will serve event-exclusive jaeger schnitzel, which is breaded and deep fried pork on a stick served with a jaeger sauce made with mustard, beef and bacon.

Other menu items include currywerst and a bratwurst sandwich with a pretzel bun and cranberry-rosemary mustard.

Of course, Bier Fest wouldn’t be complete without copious amounts of beer. This year, there will be 100 varieties tapped throughout the park. Of those, about half will be local, Watson said. Parkgoers can purchase a card to sample 10 beers.

The England and Ireland sections of the park will also include food deals. England added a scotch egg — which is hard-boiled, wrapped in sausage and deep fried — to the menu for the event. Ireland will serve shepherd’s pies in individual baked dishes.

Watson said pretzels go great with beer, and they will be served throughout the park. The cheese sauce visitors receive with their pretzel varies by location.

England will serve a Welsh rarebit cheese sauce and Ireland will serve a stout beer cheese sauce, Watson said.

Stephanie McGowan, director of culinary services at Busch Gardens, said the event came to be when the park decided to fill a gap of time between their summer and Howl-O-Scream activities.

“What better way to do it than putting on our own Oktoberfest in our Oktoberfest area,” McGowan said.

This year, Bier Fest is starting earlier than usual and the park’s added an extra day, Watson said.

McGowan said the park will host brewery talks in Grogan’s Pub and Brauhuas throughout the event.

“What we do is we have some local breweries come out and showcase a unique beer that they have on tap right now or one of their signature brews and they’ll have a quick 30-minute to an hour talk with the guests about the brewing process or the brew specifically,” McGowan said.

It takes a team to build Bier Fest’s menu, Watson said. His favorite part of these events is the taste testing.

“As a chef, it’s a conundrum of the higher up you get in the field the less you actually get to cook,” Watson said. “Because of these events, I get to test a lot of different things. So for me personally, I love to be able to get in the kitchen and what I call play with food, so I test new items that we want to add for all these events. That’s what makes it so much for me.”

Visit buschgardens.com/williamsburg/events/beer-festival for more information.

