Burrito Shak Expanding in the South

(RestaurantNews.com) Burrito Shak is a Baja style, quick service burrito and taco concept led by Chef/Founder/CEO David Longo. Burrito Shak features burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and salads on their menu. Their unique sauces and flavor profiles keep customers coming back for more. “We focus on balance of flavors and our goal is to provide high quality products that our guests will crave week after week. We are often asked, what do you put in your food, it’s so addictive?” Longo said.

Burrito Shak is all about made from scratch. With house made sauces, such as their popular Poblano Crema and Jalapeno BBQ sauce, a unique experience is a bite away. Another house favorite is the Baja Vinaigrette, an amazing combination of sweet and tangy, also dresses the mouthwatering Baja Slaw. In 2017, Burrito Shak won the title of best taco in North Carolina in a 64 restaurant taco tournament. The Jolly Roger Fish tacos take the cake with crunchy tempura fried cod, Poblano Crema, Baja Slaw, Lime Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Cotija cheese.

With 7 commitments so far in the first year of franchising in 2019, Burrito Shak is poised for great growth in the coming years. Burrito Shak currently has 2 franchise locations currently open in Swansboro and Wilmington, NC. Other markets sold and set for opening include Surf City NC, Jacksonville NC, Morehead City NC, Sneads Ferry NC and Leland NC.

For more information about franchising with Burrito Shak, visit www.burritoshak.com/franchise/