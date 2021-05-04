Burrito Love Brings Joy to Barberitos Locations

Slogan is meant to bring guests happiness and to encourage community outreach

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) During these trying times, Barberitos created “Burrito Love” to inspire kindness at its 50 locations across the Southeast. To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Barberitos locations will be working with local organizations to spread the love. Team members from the fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina will be wearing “Burrito Love” t-shirts that guests will also be able to purchase at www.barberitos.com/merchandising .

“Burrito Love is an extension of our mission to serve food, community and people,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “During these difficult times, bringing joy to others just makes sense. It’s important that all of our guests feel loved and are served exactly what they want. We want to be a destination for happiness through tasty, fresh food and joyful team members.”

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, pork, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

