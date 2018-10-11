Burnt City Brewing moves to close pub and brewery, consolidate operations, citing industry pressures

Burnt City Brewing began building its production brewery on Chicago’s South Side in 2014 with modestly ambitious goals.

Make good beer. Get it on store shelves. Keep growing. Maybe start distributing beer in a handful of nearby states.

Then everything about the beer industry changed.

Breweries kept opening — from about 3,500 then to nearly twice that figure today. At one end of the spectrum, craft beer increasingly embraced the ideas of “fresh” and “local,” which made far-flung growth tricky. At the other end, big beer companies — most notably the biggest beer company of them all, Anheuser-Busch InBev — waded forcefully into American craft beer, upending the dynamics of distribution.

Burnt City’s potential to grow into a regional brewery making as many as 15,000 barrels of beer per year suddenly seemed dubious. (One barrel equals two kegs.)

“AB-InBev won the war,” Burnt City co-founder Steve Soble said.

Burnt City is about to embark on a new path that both adapts to new beer industry realities while also, Soble hopes, providing Burnt City with a new and lasting identity: shuttering the brewery’s existing production facility on the South Side and its Lincoln Avenue brewpub to consolidate operations in an 18,000-square-foot building in West Town, within a half-mile of five other breweries.

Burnt City hopes to open in the yellow brick building at 417 N. Ashland Ave. — which most recently was a nondescript photo studio — by March. It will move its seven-barrel brew house from the Lincoln Avenue pub and the 30-barrel system from the production brewery in January.

The Lincoln Avenue pub will close March 3, followed by demolition of the building. Twelve condominiums will sprout in its place.

The plan for the new Burnt City calls for ample innovation and experimentation, a robust retail shop where all Burnt City beers will be for sale in 16-ounce cans and a kitchen churning out barbecued meats. All the while, Burnt City eyes making far less beer — 5,000 barrels per year would be a sweet spot — than initially envisioned.

“Everything about this makes so much sense,” said Ben Saller, a Burnt City partner who is co-head brewer with his brother, John. “It sets us up to make the beer we want to make and sell it the way we want to sell it.”

The new Burnt City will become part of what some people have taken to calling the Chicago Brewing District, which includes Goose Island, All Rise, Finch, Great Central and On Tour breweries in West Town.

The space is a ready-made fit for a brewery, with concrete floors, brick walls and ample natural light, thanks to angled skylights in a handsome Douglas fir ceiling. Burnt City spent 18 months looking for a new home.

“It felt right when we walked in,” Soble said.

The latest incarnation of Burnt City continues a long and winding road for the brewery. It launched in 2012 as Atlas Brewing, in the brewpub on Lincoln Avenue. The production brewery followed three years later in a former Jays Foods potato chip factory on the Far South Side.

Months later, Atlas lost a legal battle over its name with a brewery in Washington, D.C., leading not only to a rebranding of the brewery, but also all of its beers. At the time of the name change, Burnt City’s brewpub also absorbed the next door bowling alley, which only contributed to the confusion.

“It was fun and different, but we never would have designed our brewery to be a place where people have holiday bowling parties and drink Miller Lite,” Ben Saller said.

Burnt City did indeed stock Miller Lite and Pabst Blue Ribbon to appease that crowd. But it will do no such thing at its new, bowling-free location.

Everything served will be made in-house, including the cider Burnt City plans to start making. It will also take up a progressive approach to service: pour-your-own taps (overseen by “well-trained” staff, Soble said) that are charged by the ounce. There will be no tipping. Food orders will be taken at a counter rather than by a server.

“We think that style of service is the way things are going to be eventually,” Soble said. “We feel passionate about teaching people about beer more than serving people beer.”

Burnt City will continue to make Face Melter Hibiscus IPA and Balloon Boy Farmhouse Wheat Ale year-round. It will otherwise move from the classic model of core beers and seasonal releases to the more contemporary approach of following whims and trends, in the vein of Mikerphone Brewing or Marz Community Brewing.

“We’re moving toward making what we feel like people want in that moment," Ben Saller said.

Burnt City will also continue to contract brew; it has previously made beer for Around the Bend, Hop Butcher for the World, Illuminated Brew Works and Marz. It will continue to brew for Around the Bend.

The new version of Burnt City — at once scaled down while also more ambitious with the beer it makes — is a product of the evolving beer industry, where getting too large, but not being large enough, becomes fraught with peril.

It has become more challenging to get into large chains, due to competition, volume constraints and price, Soble said. Though he nodded to Anheuser-Busch as the biggest hurdle, other craft breweries have bulked up with the help of benefactors, such as Grand Rapids’ Founders Brewing, which sold a 30 percent stake to Spain’s largest beer company, Mahou, in 2014.

“It's not just us,” Soble said. “A lot of smaller breweries are having a hard time getting shelf space.”

So Burnt City’s model is heading in a more nimble direction with a new set of goals.

Craft beer “has become more of a commodity,” Soble said. “And we're not in the commodity business.”

