BurgerIM and Impossible Foods Are Making Black Friday Impossibly Tasty with Free Impossible Burgers

Emerging Leader in Fast Casual Burgers Celebrates the Launch of its Impossible Burger Available Nationwide on November 29

Encino, CA (RestaurantNews.com) BurgerIM , a fast-growing burger chain offering a mesmerizing array of gourmet burgers, is thrilled to announce the permanent addition of an Impossible Burger to its menu. To celebrate the national debut of the chain’s newest meatless burger option, BurgerIM has teamed up with Impossible Foods to offer guests a free Impossible Burger with purchase* this Black Friday, November 29, 2019, at all 212 BurgerIM locations across the U.S., while supplies last.

The award-winning, plant-based product from Impossible Foods is joining BurgerIM’s menu of mouth-watering customizable burgers and will be available with any custom burger build. Impossible Burger continues to grow in popularity due to its unrivaled quality and flavor, and was named one of America’s most popular late-night deliveries according to Grubhub’s most recent “State of the Plate” report.

“We were founded on the idea of ‘Burgers for Everyone’ because nobody should have to miss out on enjoying a juicy burger no matter their dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices; and adding Impossible Burger to our menu takes that promise one step further” said Oded Talmor, CEO of BurgerIM. “We are excited to celebrate the arrival of the Impossible Burger to BurgerIM and invite busy shoppers into our restaurants on Black Friday to experience our new Impossible Burger on the house!”

The BurgerIM concept is driven by the belief that quality, innovation, variety, consistency and customer care are critical to the gourmet fast-casual experience. Offering more than ten different patties including Dry-Aged Beef, Salmon, Crispy Chicken and Falafel, along with a large variety of toppings and house-made sauces, BurgerIM’s endless customizability caters to every taste preference and lifestyle. Best known for its 3 oz. “Classic BurgerIM,” the chain recently added quarter-pound and third-pound “Big BurgerIM” options for larger appetites; and a Keto burger has been introduced to the menu as well.

Talmor continued, “We’re proud to offer an unparalleled variety in fast-casual burgers and to be a place that guests can count on for an amazing burger that doesn’t compromise on any of their personal needs or choices. We’re confident the Impossible Burger will do very well at BurgerIM.”

* Offer valid on Friday, November 29, 2019 only. Guests who purchase any Big BurgerIM are eligible to receive one free Impossible Burger at participating locations while supplies last. Deal available for dine-in and take-out only, excludes delivery. Tax and premium toppings are extra; cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount. Limit 2 free Impossible Burgers per transaction.

About BurgerIM

BurgerIM, the fastest growing burger franchise in America, offers a mesmerizing array of chef-inspired, gourmet burgers to tickle everyone’s taste buds and fit every lifestyle. Whether you are vegan, pescatarian, keto or just hungry, BurgerIM has what you crave. BurgerIM is burgers re-IMagined, with more choices than any other burger chain. At BurgerIM, guests can choose from twelve different patties, including angus, dry aged, wagyu, Spanish beef, chicken, salmon, Greek lamb, falafel, Impossible Burger, and more, plus a variety of toppings from mild to wild, including sunny side up eggs, pineapple, and bacon. Top your burger off with a variety of house made sauces, delicious, soft buns, including non-GMO buns, and gluten-free/plant-based buns. BurgerIM also serves up delicious milkshakes, signature circle-cut fries, crunchy double-battered onion rings, meaty wings, healthy salads, and enticing dessert options. Many BurgerIM locations also carry wine and beer on tap served in an upscale sports-bar-like atmosphere with big screen TVs and a u-shaped bar. For more information, visit www.burgerim.com .

About Impossible Foods



Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project (Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, etc.).

