BurgerFi Expands National Footprint Overnight With REEF Partnership Bringing Better-Burgers To Millions More In 2020

REEF Kitchens, a VC-Backed “Neighborhood Kitchen” Startup Enters Licensing Agreement with BurgerFi, Bringing Award-Winning Antibiotic-Free and Responsibly Sourced Food to Dozens of Markets in 2020

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) BurgerFi International announced today a multi-market licensing agreement with REEF Kitchens, the leader in the development and expansion of tech-forward hubs that connect people to on-demand goods and services in a sustainable and thoughtful way. BurgerFi will enter many new markets by year’s end including Seattle, Nashville, Minneapolis, and Houston with additional markets scheduled in 2021. In these markets, consumers will be able to enjoy BurgerFi’s award-winning, chef-crafted, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, chicken, and fresh-cut fries by ordering on their favorite delivery apps.

“We are thrilled to be the first national burger brand to partner with REEF Kitchens,” said Charlie Guzzetta, Chief Brand Development Officer for BurgerFi. “As we learned more about REEF, the synergy between our two brands was hard to ignore. BurgerFi’s purpose is to redefine the way the world eats burgers. To do that, we are constantly looking at how innovation and technology can enhance the eating and dining experience of our guests. REEF shares this forward-thinking approach and we can’t think of a better fit.”

“Delivery has played an important role in BurgerFi’s growth over the past few years. We began our discussions with REEF in 2019 and given the current health and business climate, we think the share of pick-up and delivery will only continue to expand,” said Nick Raucci, Chief Operating Officer. “As our dining rooms begin to re-open throughout the country, partnering with REEF to add “Neighborhood Kitchens” that specialize in delivery-only in new markets is well-timed.”

With the fast growth of on-demand food delivery, REEF Technologies has created delivery-only neighborhood kitchens as a key component of their hubs. REEF Kitchens is a national network of 70+ neighborhood kitchens across 18 cities that allow food entrepreneurs, local restaurants, and national restaurant brands to open and quickly expand their delivery businesses. REEF Kitchens lowers the barriers, costs, and burdens for restaurants and is helping to bring fresh, healthy, responsible and chef-driven food to local neighborhoods.

“We are excited to partner with BurgerFi and expand quickly with lower costs than a traditional brick-and-mortar location while bringing their delicious antibiotic-free gourmet burgers and plant-based burgers to millions of American families” said Bruce Schroder, President of REEF Kitchens, “As food delivery is becoming a daily part of many people’s lives, we are excited to have BurgerFi be the first national better-burger concept involved with our growing company.”

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with nearly 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was named “Best Burger Joint” by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a “Top Restaurant Brand to Watch” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the past 7 years and ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.BurgerFi.com , ‘Like’ BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

About REEF Technology

REEF Technology is the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. With a distributed real estate network of more than 5,000 locations and 10,000 logistics and real estate professionals across 50 cities, REEF is the largest operator of logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. REEF develops ecosystems that connect people to the goods, services, and experiences that neighborhoods need to thrive.

To learn more about REEF, visit: www.REEFtechnology.com

