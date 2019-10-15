Burger Village Franchise Goes International with Canadian Expansion

Franchise Setting New Standard in the Better Burger Category

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Nick Yadav, CEO of Burger Village, announced that the brand is officially going international. The newest location will be in Canada and expected to open within the next several months. Yadav stated: “Soon, our northern neighbors will be able to enjoy our unique concept. Our food is organic, all-natural, and sourced from local farmer families that give our customers the quality & great tasting food that they’ve come to expect.”

Franchisee With Vision

The newest franchisee to the Burger Village family is Yaman Yadav (no relation to the CEO). After spending several years as a machinist, Yaman and his business partner wanted to do something in the restaurant space. After researching numerous franchise opportunities, they applied for and were selected by Burger Village as franchisees. Yaman states, “Burger Village’s organic and exotic menu is new and fresh, there is nothing like it here. We feel strongly that Burger Village will be a big hit in Edmonton.”

Why Is Organic Such A Great Choice To Make?

Mr. Nick Yadav went on to say: “If not just for yourself, choosing to eat organic foods is also a great way to help protect our environment. Our farmer families treat their animals with love and dignity. Those farmers then provide those animal products to our locations and give our customers some of the freshest tasting food they’ve ever had.”

Burger Village takes pride in the fact that every animal product we use is obtained in a natural & humane way. This fact ultimately results in our customers enjoying food that is much more delectable, nutritious, and ecological. This practice also helps to promote & support our farmer families, who are ultimately the backbone behind our success.

Our Social Responsibility Touched All Areas Of Our Concept

The newest Burger Village location will also have an eco-friendly build-out. It will also be constructed using reclaimed wood and biodegradable materials. Burger Village features a beer selection from local breweries, offers gluten-free options, and is a peanut-free establishment inclusive to all customers. Burger Village positions itself as a healthier alternative to other restaurants in the better burger category. Burger Village is spreading that message one customer and one burger at a time. Yadav revealed: “We’re branching out to even more locations near you, including more in Canada after our new site officially opens.” The latest Burger Village restaurant will be in the Windermere section of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.

Franchising Opportunities

Burger Village has teamed with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, the founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Burger Village fast-casual QSR (quick-service restaurant) business model from eleven (11) in 2019 to twenty-five (25) locations by 2022. Burger Village franchises are currently available in most territories nationwide.

Mr. Occhiogrosso has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and brands found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC.

For information on owning your own Burger Village franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at gary@frangrow.com or log on to our franchising opportunities website at http://www.burgervillagefranchise.com.

Contact:

Gary Occhiogrosso

Franchise Growth Solutions

917-991-2465

gary@frangrow.com