Burger spot Mooyah moving into I-Drive's Hollywood Plaza garage

Fast-casual burger restaurant Mooyah is moving into the Hollywood Plaza garage on I-Drive next to Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

Developer Joshua Wallack said Wednesday in a statement that Mooyah Burgers, Shakes and Fries would take the 4,200-square-foot spot that was formerly slated for Hogan’s Beach Shop.

Hogan’s Beach Shop, run by wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, will keep its nearby spot at 7679 International Drive.

Mooyah is known for its burgers with buns made in-house, as well as fresh-cut fries. The Frisco, Texas-based restaurant chain opened its first Central Florida location in May at Oviedo Mall.

“We had identified this opportunity some time ago, thinking Mooyah would excel on I-Drive,” said Mooyah franchisee Tareq Qarmand.

Qarmand also said they would be bringing a video arcade to the space. Quarmand is also the franchisee for several Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops in the area.

“There are a lot of players in the fast-casual burger space, but we really love Mooyah and their product,” said Wallack in a statement.

Hollywood Plaza is an 880-spot parking garage with ground floor retail space as well as a spot for a penthouse restaurant. Wallack is still working on a tenant for the penthouse spot.

