Burger King cooks up 'Pissed Meal' to take jab at McDonald's — and promote mental health awareness

Here’s the thing about the McDonald’s Happy Meal — what if you’re not happy? Burger King wants you to know that it understands, in a way.

To align with Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Burger King today announced the launch of a lineup of combo meals, dubbed “Real Meals,” that counter the Happy Meal’s smug, presumptive title.

BK knows that “no one is happy all the time,” per the ad campaign. You might even feel like YAAAS. The Real Meal “moods” will be named after other well-known emotional states: the “Pissed Meal,” “Salty Meal,” “YAAAS Meal,” “DGAF Meal” and “Blue Meal.” Here’s your Pissed Meal, ma’am!

Starting May 2, the meal combo boxes — which include a Whopper, french fries and drink — will be available at select Burger Kings in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Seattle while supplies last, per the announcement.

The promotion also includes a partnership with Mental Health America, a “community-based non-profit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness.”

“MHA is very pleased to partner with Burger King,” Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of MHA wrote in the MHA announcement. “While not everyone would think about pairing fast food and mental health, MHA believes in elevating the conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness (in a preventative way).”

Burger King hadn’t responded to requests for comment as of publication. The announcement made no mention of plans to expand or lengthen the campaign.

So, if you’re in one of these five cities and you’re feeling angry, please, sir, try the Pissed Meal.

adlukach@chicagotribune.com

Twitter: @lucheezy

MORE COVERAGE

Chicago's best french fries under $5 -- our 20 top picks after trying 106 restaurants »

Craving: Appetizers, small plates and snacks — our quest for Chicago's best starters »

McVeggie burger? McDonald's weighs whether to jump on the plant-based burger bandwagon »









