Burger King Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Tom Curtis Joins Burger King Americas to Oversee Field Operations, Restaurant Development and Restaurant Operations

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Burger King ® announced that industry veteran Tom Curtis will be appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Burger King Americas, joining the leadership team to oversee field operations, restaurant development and restaurant operations.

Mr. Curtis joins Burger King from industry giant Domino’s where he built an impressive 35-year career and most recently served as Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations and Support, overseeing both franchise and company-owned operations. Prior to that role he led U.S. company operations as Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations. Curtis will report to Christopher Finazzo, President of Burger King, Americas.

“We are excited to add another seasoned expert to our leadership team and for our entire system to benefit from his impressive experience and operational expertise,” said Chris Finazzo. “Tom will be an important leader and asset in our journey to provide an exceptional guest experience at Burger King, including rapidly scaling our digital capabilities and offering a consistent and loved experience at our restaurants.”

“I’m proud to join the iconic Burger King brand at a time when leadership is focused on building a world-class guest experience,” said Tom Curtis. “After 35 years in the industry, it’s exciting to start a new role with a loved global restaurant brand that is driving product innovation and digital leadership.”

Mr. Curtis began his career in QSR in 1985 as a Domino’s store manager. He later joined the brand as a franchisee in the New Haven, Connecticut area from 1987 until 2006. After franchising, Mr. Curtis joined Domino’s corporate in 2006.?

Tom Curtis will join the brand mid-May and will be based out of Miami HQ.

