The Burger Experience Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with $5 Cheeseburgers

Plantation, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smokey Bones’ virtual brand The Burger Experience is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 with $5 cheeseburgers all day.

But it doesn’t stop there. Burger Experience is honoring America’s love of cheese and burgers all month long. Throughout September, guests are encouraged to post a pic of themselves eating The Burger Experience to their social media channels with the hashtag #BurgersYesCheese for a chance to win cheeseburgers for a year.

“The cheeseburger is the quintessential American food and I would put our Classic with Cheese up against any other cheeseburger available,” said Cole Robillard, CMO. “Our lineup of burgers is as good as any gourmet burger you can find, but at an affordable price.”

The Burger Experience menu features five burgers: The Classic, Classic with Cheese, Bacon Cheeseburger, Mushroom and Swiss Burger, and Green Chile Burger – all served on a grilled brioche bun. Bringing an extra zip to the burgers is the restaurant’s XTC sauce, a combination that includes umami notes of mustard, soy, and hoisin sauce for a savory and complementary taste that harkens back to the days of the original burger joints.

Also available is a Crispy Chicken Sandwich with mayo and pickles and a Good Seed Veggie Burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and a garlic mayo with a touch of sriracha.

The Burger Experience operates inside Smokey Bones’ 63 locations across 16 states. Guests can order delivery via the Burger Experience website ( www.burgerxorder.com ) or through Uber Eats and Door Dash.

About The Burger Experience

The Burger Experience is a delivery- and carry out-only brand from Smokey Bones. With 62 locations across 16 states, The Burger Experience offers five quality burgers served with a secret XTC sauce. The specialized menu only offers crinkle cut fries for guests to order alongside their burgers, allowing the brand to focus on making the best burgers in America at a competitive price. For more information, visit www.burgerxorder.com .

