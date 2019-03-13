Burger and sandwich shop opens in South Whitehall

A new burger and sandwich shop is satisfying appetites in South Whitehall Township.

The Charbroiler, offering charbroiled burgers, hoagies, salads and more, opened Jan. 28 at 21 S. 38th St. in the Cetronia section of the township.

The space previously housed other eateries, including Cetronia Deli, Hildy’s and, most recently, Hildy’s II.

Items from the char-grill include a chicken sandwich, grilled ham and cheese sandwich, hot dog, patty melt, sausage hoagie, shrimp hoagie and turkey burger.

“The burgers, steak hoagies and pork burgers have all been top sellers,” said Albert Diaz, who’s operating the eatery with his wife, Maria.

Other menu highlights include hoagies (also available as wraps) such as roast beef, tuna and Italian (ham, salami and pepperoni); egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches, with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and a hash brown patty; and sides such as sweet potato fries and potato and cheese pierogies.

For deli and char-grilled items, customers can choose from complimentary toppings such as banana peppers, grilled onions and pickles, as well as complimentary sauces such as chimichurri, spicy mustard and Thousand Island dressing.

The Charbroiler offers indoor and outdoor seating, take-out and delivery (through Grubhub). Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 484-244-4712; thecharbroiler.net.

