Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bullied, badgered, publicly scorned: Suburban school boards feel the heat — and the hate — as they weigh COVID-19 school closings

November 15, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Karen Ann Cullotta
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Board members say they try not to take the taunts personally and know everyone is stressed.